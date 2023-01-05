Scott Frostman: Title 42 extension doesn't solve border crisis

Even amid these contentious times, when it has become fashionable to extol hatred toward America by many, there is no denying this nation, founded through the noblest of visions nearly 250 years ago, stands to this day as the strongest beacon of hope and freedom in the history of the world.

Nowhere else have we seen as great a migration from lands both near and far, as so many from across the globe seek to pursue their version of the “American Dream.” The United States of America still offers opportunity for social and economic mobility unmatched. We are, indeed, a nation of immigrants. Cultures and customs brought together to enrich a dynamic and diverse experience.

We know those inspirational words scribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Those words have been seen welcoming millions to America’s shores with hopes of a better life.

No discussion of immigration is complete without mentioning New York’s Ellis Island. From the pbs.org article “Immigration and Deportation at Ellis Island,” “Between 1892 and 1954, more than twelve million immigrants passed through (Ellis Island).” Less known is that many potential immigrants were turned away “including those likely to become public charges.” Much of the immigration legislation passed in that period sought to refine the criteria regarding those eligible to stay in the United States. President Theodore Roosevelt was famous for saying, “there is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism“ during a time of massive immigration.

The idea is that America offers untold opportunity, but you’re going to have to work for those chances. As generous and widespread as our safety needs reach, they are not intended to be long term or permanent.

These days, we find ourselves in a constant struggle with the chaotic mess on our southern border with Mexico. It is well documented the southern border is a primary source of illegal drugs, human trafficking, and more issues. A Feb. 9, 2022, Fox News story stated that since 2019, “Mexico is now the dominant source for fentanyl coming into the United States.” The story also stated that over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl has been seized in the last fiscal year.

In March 2020, the Donald Trump administration invoked Title 42, a 1944 law that allows the United States to limit immigration during times of a public health crisis, citing COVID as the reason. After extensions, the rule was set to expire on Dec. 21, 2022.

A Dec. 8, 2022, New York Post story detailed the depth of the crisis at the border. “The number of migrants crossing the border has exploded during the Biden administration — with a record-shattering 2.4 million people crossing into the US during the 2022 fiscal year.” The story also stated “(Title 42) was used by the US Border Patrol to expel about 40% of all border crossers.” Had the policy been allowed to expire, border crossings would be exploding beyond any control.

On Dec. 27, a Fox News story reported, “the Supreme Court temporarily halted the termination of Title 42 ... until the justices hear a challenge from Republican-led states in February.” Joe Biden’s administration, which opposed keeping Title 42 in place, should instead be thanking the Supreme Court. The lack of a cohesive immigration policy that protects American interests and allows the current chaos to continue will be inflamed when the policy is ended. Biden and his team are ostensibly wandering around the desert wondering what to do as the problems continue. During a recent visit to Arizona, Biden refused to go to the border saying he had “more important things“ to do. It once again showed the obtuseness of the current administration. This impacts each and every American. We are not somehow immune from this crisis simply because it’s some 1,500 miles or more away. The impact of illegal drugs and illegal immigrants create problems here in Wisconsin, and across the nation.

There are thousands of immigrants who seek the freedom and opportunity of America, and are committed to coming to this country legally, and they are to be welcomed. There’s a right way for people to come to this country. The unfortunate side effect of the current policy is those seeking to take advantage of the safety nets, or commit crimes accompany those good people.

The pervasive nature of illegal immigration will continue to be a challenge unless Biden and his team wake up. We saw U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, continually plead for more border support, while U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has barely uttered a peep. Let us hope the changing of the guard in the U.S. House brings renewed attention and action to secure the southern border. Immigrants and U.S. citizens alike deserve better.