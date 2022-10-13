Scott Frostman: Toney is best pick to tackle crime

Do people in Wisconsin feel safer today than they did four years ago? I would suspect the rousing answer would be “no.” They don’t feel safer, or have more confidence in the court system.

We primarily see the big races for U.S. Senate and governor with record campaign spending. Another race of utmost importance flying under the radar that needs your attention is for attorney general, particularly if crime, law enforcement, and the judicial system are key issues for you. The race features incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul taking on Republican Eric Toney, the district attorney in Fond du Lac County.

I endorse District Attorney Eric Toney as the next attorney general of the state of Wisconsin. On his website, erictoney.com, Toney is endorsed by over 100 sheriffs, district attorneys and police chiefs. He is clearly “law enforcement’s choice” to uphold and enforce our state laws. He’s an unpretentious, down to Earth kind of guy who just wants to get the job done right.

Rising crime across the state is proving to be a key issue in this cycle. Recently The Hill reported the governor’s race in a virtual tie. On the issue of crime, “more Wisconsin voters said (Gov. Tony) Evers’s policies would make them less safe from crime compared to (Tim) Michels’ policies. After the economy and inflation, crime was a top issue for voters in the state, according to the poll.”

Sadly, there isn’t any polling in the attorney general race, but Kaul could be substituted for Evers in this poll regarding policies making Wisconsin citizens less safe from crime. A visit to Kaul’s website, joshkaul.org, doesn’t mention any law enforcement endorsements at all.

No review of Kaul, Evers, or their approach to law enforcement would be complete without talking about the incendiary remarks made by Evers on Aug. 23 in the wake of the shooting involving Jacob Blake in Kenosha. His remarks lit the fires that raged in the ensuing days. “Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

The silence from Kaul amid this irresponsibility was palpable. On Aug. 30, Kaul finally tweeted, asking then-President Donald Trump not to come to Kenosha to see the devastation. Of course, President Trump came to see the carnage firsthand.

Wisconsinrightnow.com is doing a great job detailing parolees now out on our streets, thanks to Evers. The details of many of these cases are bone-chilling. We see the consequences of lenient bail in many instances, including the horrific Waukesha parade tragedy, and the ongoing circus that is now the Darrell Brooks trial for his alleged actions.

Other statewide races feature Republican stalwart Amy Loundenbeck seeking to finally retire Doug LaFollette as secretary of state, and she merits your support. LaFollette is well known for his lack of ambition in completing his appointed duties. It is beyond time for a new direction. Republican John Leiber will bring his solid years of experience to the role of state treasurer, taking on Aaron Richardson in what is now an open seat. The roles of those offices are far more limited than in generations past, but they are still key members of the team.

Law enforcement needs to be supported in Wisconsin. We can take a big step forward in securing our homes and neighborhoods by firing Kaul and electing Toney as the next attorney general of Wisconsin. I hope you will join me in supporting Toney, Loudenbeck and Leiber on Nov. 8.