Scott Frostman: Truth about Keystone XL's impact bad for Biden

A new year often brings with it opportunity to revisit decisions made in the past. We’re approaching two years since President Joe Biden took office, and we continue to see the damaging effects of his administration’s policies on the American economy.

I had cause to revisit a column I wrote Feb. 4, 2021, regarding Biden’s executive order to cancel the ongoing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline as a profound mistake for our energy-dependent economy, and here in Wisconsin with the loss of hundreds of pipeline construction jobs. A comment I made then was, “the ripple effect of additional jobs and economic activity that accompanies construction projects was also brought to a screeching halt.”

It’s interesting to note on Jan. 22, 2021, three Wisconsin Congressmen met at the headquarters of the Michels Corp. in Brownsville, where Rep. Brian Steil, R-Janesville, stated, “hundreds of Wisconsin workers lost their jobs because of what Joe Biden did.” We didn’t know Tim Michels of Michels Corp. would be the Republican nominee for governor in 2022, losing to Gov. Tony Evers. The Keystone XL wasn’t at the forefront of the Michels campaign, but I would suspect animus toward Biden’s decision may have added fuel to his decision to run.

We can now quantify the magnitude of Biden’s buffoonery regarding Keystone XL. A Jan. 6 Washington Times story reviewed a key Department of Energy report. “The 18-page document ... concluded that the project would have produced 16,149 to 59,468 temporary jobs with an economic impact of $3.4 billion to $9.6 billion, largely confirming criticism from Republicans and the energy sector.” The story does reference the temporary nature of the construction jobs, but the economic impact, and chilling effect on the energy industry cannot be understated.

This story also stated that “quiet release (of the report) to certain lawmakers last month came 10 months after the congressionally mandated due date of Feb. 13, 2022.” Why wasn’t the report released on time? How will Biden and the Department of Energy be held accountable for mismanagement?

Such a damaging report may have been kept secret amid record gas prices and the midterm elections, as it would have been detrimental to Democrats. With the elections over, the Biden administration can safely share this ruinous news with a sort of “oops, our bad” approach.

Instead of investing in North American energy, more efficient means of delivery, and creation of thousands of jobs amid billions in new economic activity, the Biden administration chose to cuddle up to the socialist regime in Venezuela. An Oct. 5 Fox News story stated, “the Biden administration is reportedly gearing up to wind down sanctions against Venezuela’s authoritarian regime.” It further stated, “a barrel of oil produced in the United States was significantly cleaner than what was produced in Venezuela.” We must tell the corrupt Venezuelans to keep their dirty oil.

Biden also sought favors from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, controlled by Saudi Arabia. An Oct. 13 CNBC story stated that OPEC had a plan to “announce its largest supply cut since 2020,” sending gas prices across the globe even higher. “The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia ... to delay its decision on oil input by a month. ... Notably, the White House request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections.” Another election coincidence? For the past 50 years or so, the U.S. and much of the world has been dependent on the whims and desires of OPEC, often with disastrous results.

What about others in the Biden administration? We rarely ever hear from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Why? She made a slip May 21, 2021, saying “using a pipeline is ‘the best way’ to transport fuel.” We do hear from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on July 19 stated, “the more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access (an) electric vehicle.“ What utter hubris. Hard to bring a can of electricity back to your car to charge it if your massive battery dies due to extreme cold.

No level of government subsidies for electric cars will substitute for petroleum and the thousands upon thousands of petroleum by-products produced that pervade every facet of our society, including the plastic keyboard on which I type these words. The Biden administration continues its political games. Biden has failed the American people with an energy boondoggle costing billions, and needs to be held to account.

Republican House majority, are you listening?