Scott Frostman: Vandalism targeting event was pathetic

The event was planned as a fundraiser for a political candidate, and such events are common during election cycles. The 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Charity Barry was scheduled to hold a fundraiser that also featured an appearance by Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who has been a tireless fighter in the arena of election integrity. It was to take place June 15 at Vince’s Pizzeria in Monroe.

The night before the event, the pizzeria and an adjoining property were vandalized with spray paint that included vulgar and derisive comments toward Barry and law enforcement. A June 16 WKOW-TV story was among the sources that showed edited pictures. The story also included a tweet from the Charity Barry for Congress campaign showing unedited photos of the despicable acts of intimidation.

The campaign was quick to respond, saying, “This isn’t political discourse. This is a disgusting display of cowardice intended to intimidate a political candidate into retreat.” According to campaign sources, a second potential venue received backlash for proposing to assist. The fundraiser did go on as planned at an undisclosed location.

Barry also called for current 2nd Congressional District Rep. Mark Pocan to respond. Pocan did, tweeting “No ‘progressive’ does our cause any good with actions like this,” and “whoever did this should be punished under the law.” Pocan’s tweet also referred to the bombing of the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action on May 8, yet he referred to the WFA derisively as an “anti-gay organization.”

In an initial response at the start of his agency’s investigation, Monroe Police Chief Fred Kelly, “This seems to be some kind of message,” according to the June 16 Monroe Times.

The “message” appears to be one of intimidation and harassment, and it has no place in our civil society. Is that the best you have? If you don’t like someone’s politics, is the answer to spray paint nasty comments on small work-a-day businesses that want to help candidates? How utterly pathetic. It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen nasty tactics from the left, and it certainly won’t be the last. I am encouraged by the response of the Barry campaign that clearly stated the intimidation tactics had no effect.

We’re certainly not alone. The Minocqua area is also experiencing a harassment campaign of its own. A June 17 Lakeland Times editorial detailed the actions of Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad “and his followers on the progressive left — most of them nonlocals.” The editorial said they had “directed a hate campaign against Minocqua Town Chairman Mark Hartzheim.” Hateful actions and intimidation are widespread across both this state and the nation.

We know most folks are fully capable of a civil conversation, and we should encourage such discourse in the public square as ideas and principles are debated. What happened to the days when we could agree to disagree yet hold a reasoned conversation regarding differences? They still happen, and we can all hope it happens far more frequently than it does now.

Stupid stuff happens on both sides, as campaign signs are stolen or vandalized, speakers at public meetings may be shouted down among other harassing activities, and those actions shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone in leadership of any group. We’ve seen many school board meetings get highly contentious amid controversies surrounding topics of COVID, critical race theory, gender identification issues, masks and more.

Very few of those instances have risen to the level of “domestic terrorism,” wording that was pushed by the National Association of School Boards and the Biden administration. It was widely reported the Wisconsin Association of School Boards recently decided to decline membership in the NASB for the second consecutive year.

Candidates for public offices and officeholders always merit your respect. They have taken of their time, talent and gifts, and they are seeking to make a difference in their communities. We can vehemently disagree on policies or criticize the conduct shown by some of these elected officials. But we always must remember the mutual respect everyone deserves.

Vandalizing a business accomplishes nothing besides embarrassing the vandal themselves. I hope they get caught and are punished under the law. How proud they must feel in getting a simple event cancelled because of their cowardly acts.

Your actions will not and should not dissuade any candidate or officeholder from their efforts. Don’t bow to intimidation or harassment, but instead prey on those despicable acts to embolden your own efforts. It simply means you’re making a difference.

Frostman lives in Baraboo: scfrostman@gmail.com.