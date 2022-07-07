Scott Frostman: Victories for school choice and prayer, and the demise of a union giant

Schools are out for summer, but they remain at the forefront of discussion thanks to very key rulings made recently by the U.S. Supreme Court. The trend for the expansion of choices in education and a teacher’s right to engage in a prayer were topics addressed by the high court.

According to a June 21 Associated Press article, “the Supreme Court ruled that Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid to private schools.” Carson v. Makin is the latest in a long series of cases about school choice programs, and the decision boosts choice programs nationwide. The ruling echoed Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, a case that found Montana could not exclude religious schools from participating in a state-based scholarship program.

Backed by a number of court decisions and not simply reliant on one favorable ruling, it is readily apparent that school choice is here to stay. Educational elites who fight the programs endlessly need to get on board. You hear the mantra from the public education system lamenting the idea of taxpayer dollars supporting private schools. Should those who receive Medicare benefits be limited to obtaining services from publicly funded hospitals, or can they choose their provider?

This past legislative session, a proposal to blow the doors off school choice income limits was proposed, and I testified at both public hearings in favor of the expansion. It’s time to let the statewide choice program find its true place within the education landscape.

The other major case involved a football coach in Bremerton, Washington. A June 27 New York Post story provided the back story and analysis. Joseph Kennedy, an assistant football coach, had made a practice of praying at the 50-yard line after games, and invited players to join in. “The district told Kennedy his prayers could not be conducted alongside students,” according to the Post. Kennedy was placed on leave by the Bremerton School District in 2016. A June 27 story by The Hill quoted Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, “respect for religious expressions is indispensable to life in a free and diverse republic.”

Coach Kennedy said, “I thank God for answering our prayers and sustaining my family through this long battle.”

Kids obviously have the option of whether they’d want to participate in an after-game prayer at the 50-yard line. The Hill story also related that when he started to pray, “players from his team and opposing schools eventually joining him.”

I certainly hope coach Kennedy will be on the sidelines at Bremerton this fall.

Another education-related development occurred far closer to home. WEA Trust, once the behemoth of power via the teacher’s union, announced it was “terminating its health insurance coverage by the end of this year,” according to a June 23 story from the Badger Institute. The story also recalled that as of 2011, the year of the Act 10 financial reforms, “approximately two-thirds of 424 school districts were buying its insurance.”

The 2011 Act 10 gave schools the opportunity to shop for more competitive coverage. I was on the finance committee of the Baraboo School Board in 2011 when we were presented with competing bids from the cost-prohibitive WEA Trust plan desired by the union and a much more efficient Dean Health plan. The choice was clear. The Baraboo School District saved more than $600,000 in insurance premiums.

With the smaller monthly premiums, the staff’s actual dollars spent changed very little. Removal of the stranglehold the WEA Trust and the teacher’s unions had on health insurance coverage saved taxpayers millions across the state.

Clearly overmatched, the WEA Trust slowly began to fade away as it no longer had the stranglehold to hornswoggle school districts, as it had for many years.

We’ve seen a clear victory for faith-based schools and freedom of choice. You have the freedom to practice your faith as you see fit, with no compulsion to participate. The power of a once-powerful union juggernaut is fading. I hope our public schools heed the message.