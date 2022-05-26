Scott Frostman: Welcome hardworking immigrants and finish the border wall

Immigration challenges facing this nation are multifaceted. But we all basically agree on legal immigration and the assimilation of those from other countries and cultures. We believe they can productively pursue their own American Dream. We all grew up learning a part of the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty that includes the phrase “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Lesser known is a part of one of the speeches given in 1886, accompanying the unveiling of the famous statue. An Aug. 25, 2020, a USA Today story researched the speech from Chauncey Depew that included the phrase, “It will teach them that there is room and brotherhood for all who will support our institutions and aid in our development; but that those who come to disturb our peace and dethrone our laws are aliens and enemies forever.”

A review of those words reveals they were made in context to other controversies of the day, and not intended to control immigration. Nonetheless, the typical expectation is that those who seek to settle here have an inherent responsibility to seek to provide for themselves.

Opinions on immigration become a stark division when the question involves those who have gained illegal entry into the United States — those who seek to enter the U.S. without going through the needed process. Illegal immigration remains a massive challenge that should be at the forefront of many discussions. But with soaring gas prices helping to “fuel” the highest inflation in 40 years, Joe Biden’s lack of a coherent foreign policy and other failures have pushed aside the topic of immigration.

The number of migrants seeking to come to America has soared. A May 16 NBC News story stated, “U.S. border officials encountered 234,088 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in April, topping March’s 22-year high of just over 221,000.” The story further detailed that nearly 97,000 of those migrants were expelled under Title 42, a COVID-related restriction that uses public health conditions as a rationale for denying entry into the United States. It was set to expire this week.

An Associated Press story on Monday reported that “pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border must continue, a (federal) judge ruled Friday (May 20) in an order blocking the Biden administration’s plan to lift the (restrictions).” The story also reported, “more than 1.9 million migrants have been expelled since March 2020 under Title 42.”

If illegal immigration is already at historic levels with Title 42 in place, it’s hard to imagine the absolute flood of immigrants that would arrive if the Biden administration gets its way and removes Title 42. It shows the abject hypocrisy of an administration that pushed many COVID-related restrictions down the throats of ordinary Americans, but now thinks it’s all good to open the border to more immigration without many restrictions.

Among the thousands seeking to come to America, it’s certainly apparent that a large majority are freedom-seeking, hard-working and honest folks. They simply want to escape a cycle of poverty and corrupt governments to pursue the American dream with vigor.

But among those good and decent folks are also many who engage in drug trafficking, human trafficking and other criminal enterprises that make border controls a necessary fact.

The United States, including the folks living over a thousand miles from the southern border here in Wisconsin, are severely impacted by the flow of illegal drugs into the country. The most egregious problem surrounds fentanyl. A Feb. 9 Fox News story reported, “Mexico is now the dominant source of fentanyl coming into the United States,” surpassing China, the main source before 2019. Few will talk about the horrific human trafficking occurring through the border as well.

I say we finish the border wall with Mexico to assist in curbing illegal immigration. Many don’t realize we’re still paying a bunch of money to have a partly finished wall. A March 22, 2021, Washington Examiner story said, “Taxpayers are coughing up about $6 million per day for the construction of the southern border wall to sit idle.”

Immigration, across the nation and here in Wisconsin, will continue to have a major impact on our economy, and on the criminal culture it often fuels. Join those who welcome the hardworking huddled masses while making our border more secure.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.