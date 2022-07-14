Scott Frostman: Who wins with Big Ten adding USC and UCLA?

The Badgers football team gathers in the tunnel of the cavernous Rose Bowl stadium. It’s been an adjustment to practice under the palm trees and warmth of Southern California, away from Wisconsin weather, but now is the day of reckoning. They charge onto the field with abandon, game faces ready.

You’d think this preparation at the iconic Rose Bowl would be happening New Year’s Day in the oldest bowl game, amid the pageantry of the Rose Parade and other trappings. Not so fast.

In an epic move in college athletics, the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California — the two biggest Southern California athletic stalwarts on the West Coast, ditched the Pacific-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference. If all goes as planned, that Pasadena matchup will become a routine conference game.

This is massive news that impacts college sports across the nation. A June 30 CNN story referred to the announcement as a “seismic shift.” Understandably, folks from the PAC-12 conference said they were “extremely surprised and disappointed.” For its part, “the Big Ten issued a statement saying it voted unanimously to accept both universities.”

Of course, it comes down to revenue. Many have opined that USC and UCLA were the top revenue-producing schools in the PAC-12, and simply saw this move as a way to enhance revenue possibilities through more lucrative television contracts and other financial benefits. Many in the Big Ten conference are excited at the upcoming change. This move is far more consequential than adding Pennsylvania State University in 1990, or Nebraska in 2010. Many casual fans saw those moves as an enhancement, while tilting their heads asunder at the recent additions of Maryland and Rutgers — which foretold the Big Ten’s willingness to move beyond the informal “boundaries” of the upper Midwest.

A July 11 ESPN story further described the “chaos” resulting from this impactful move by the long-time denizens of the Pacific Coast Conference. Other moves, such as Texas and Oklahoma joining the already sizable NCAA Southeastern Conference Football will no doubt create more changes. Maybe Washington and Washington State will join the SEC as well and make it the Northwest to Southeast Conference. Do geographical areas mean nothing anymore?

In many respects, it does look like a “done deal.” But the court of public opinion will be weighing in. I understand this brings in some really neat new rivalries, and potentially expands a recruiting base. Though no longer the juggernaut powerhouse from days of yore, UCLA still has a certain appeal in basketball circles, and USC’s rich football tradition will be a strong addition.

The challenge becomes the “expense” paid by the traditional rivalries and matchups we so eagerly await each year. How often will the Badgers compete with the Golden Gophers of Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe? In a 16-team conference, you’d already have 15 games in a basketball conference setting playing each team just once. My concern is with the size and geographical range of the Big Ten and other “super” conferences, you lose much of the regional alliance to which we’ve become so attached.

You also may wonder about the impact on the student athletes with a big boost in traveling, time zone changes and more. The focus is on the main revenue sports of football and men’s basketball, but what impact will this realignment have on other sports?

I sometimes wonder when you cross the line from being a sports fan to a sort of curmudgeon who longs for the way things used to be. You start to wax on philosophically about the halcyon days of how great the athletes were in your day, how pure your favored sports once were, and how those accomplishments were far more extraordinary than any of those of the current generation.

As a kid, you see sports figures as larger-than-life heroes. When players your own age are dominating the scene, you may have a couple of tangential twice-removed experiences with a player or two, and you feel more invested. Then, those players age out, and you feel you’re left with a bunch of young kids who you think don’t know how to play the games. It’s just part of the natural progression of time. Few changes will ever be welcome by those who revere those days of yore.

USC and UCLA in the Big Ten. Whoda ever thunk? My overriding question is who needed whom? Does the Big Ten really need USC and UCLA to survive? Do UCLA and USC need the Big Ten more than the Big Ten needs them? Just some thoughts to ponder in this ever-changing landscape.