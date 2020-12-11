SHANNON COLUMN: Republicans back stab high tech workers

And to prove how soulless these tech HR departments really are, the citizens being fired are required to train their replacements if they want to receive severance pay. This is like requiring ISIS captives to sharpen swords.

One of the few times these career walking dead were able to fight back was when 200 citizens working for the Tennessee Valley Authority – a federally-chartered corporation created by FDR – decided to go public when TVA CEO Jeff Lyash decided he was tired of creating jobs in Tennessee and wanted to start growing careers in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is cruel corporate arrogance at its most corrupt. An organization created by Congress to aid Americans has no more business importing foreign serfs to replace citizens than the USPS has hiring drug mules to deliver the mail.

Instead of meekly training their Indian H1-B replacements, these brave patriots met with President Trump, who promptly fired two TVA board members and said he would continue firing board members until the imports were returned to sender.