SHANNON COLUMN: Science discovers benefits of Christianity

CNN issued a study a while back that found regularly attending church may increase a Christian’s lifespan, while at the same time help “them stay grounded and spiritual guidance.” I’m guessing this positive benefit results from the additional sleep gained by snoozing during boring sermons.

Regular readers know this column normally takes a dim view of social “science” studies, but an exception will be made in this instance for two reasons. First, no taxpayer dollars appear to have been wasted. Second, there is no evidence of confirmation bias. The results no doubt came as a real shock to the Harvard team analyzing the data.

Professor Tyler VanderWeele crunched the numbers from 75,000 nurses as part of a Nurses Health Study. This study asked if participants regularly attended Protestant or Catholic services during a 20-year period.

What the team probably expected to find was over the years—as the curve of history bent toward bathroom chaos—church attendance would drop off and attendance at homosexual weddings would increase, while those still clinging to church would show signs of clinical depression.

And there would be a statistically significant boost in Wicca adherents.