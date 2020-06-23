STELLPFLUG COLUMN: A chocolate shortage is just about the last straw

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As if things were not bad enough. We have the COVID-19 virus, unemployment, stock market volatility, tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and riots in the streets. What is next? A swarm of locusts? A mosquito in your bedroom? Actually, it’s worse. I’ve been informed that by 2040 there will be a dire shortage of chocolate.

In 2013 and 2014, there was quite a lot of buss about a cocoa shortage by 2020. The reports were doom and gloom and proclaimed we would all be out of our favorite confectionary in just a few years. I didn’t panic, nor did I stock up on Dove dark chocolates. I read about it and was saddened that yet another of our favorite things would be lost to climate change and insects.

Fortunately, that prediction melted away. Thank goodness that didn’t occur or we would have riots in the streets. Oh, wait, we already have riots in the streets. It is seven years later and there is a resurgence of fret and worry. New experts, new predictions, and they have projected the year 2040, to be the year of dwindled chocolate, or at the very latest 2050. The soothsayers are out there, even using the word extinct, scaring a lot of people, and moving some people to tears, others to action.