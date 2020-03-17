STELLPFLUG COLUMN: A few funny stories, but this is serious business

Once the whole first round of jokes about coronavirus went around, I was pretty much done with finding any humor in the topic. I didn’t even get it when my son asked me what goes good with coronavirus. Lyme’s disease. Very funny. If you know anyone who has been bed-ridden or died from Lyme’s disease, it not really funny, is it? It’s especially not funny if you ever saw the movie “Outbreak” or 20 other pandemic movies that don’t end well.

When the meme attributed to Texas came out saying wash your hands like you just cut jalapenos and need to put your contacts in, I chuckled a bit. But when the Utah Jazz player made a joke about touching all the microphones and the media table after a game, and a few days later was diagnosed with coronavirus, I didn’t find that funny at all.

Another not funny event is the Chinese doctor who tried to report early was hushed, and died of the virus before he could be tried as a whistleblower. That is the stuff suspense novels are made of.

Things are happening fast, although this started as early as December, when Public Health officials from China either informed or didn’t inform authorities at the World Health Organization. Warnings and who lied to who really doesn’t matter much anymore when daily new cases of the virus are diagnosed and more deaths are reported.