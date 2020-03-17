STELLPFLUG COLUMN: A few funny stories, but this is serious business
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: A few funny stories, but this is serious business

Once the whole first round of jokes about coronavirus went around, I was pretty much done with finding any humor in the topic. I didn’t even get it when my son asked me what goes good with coronavirus. Lyme’s disease. Very funny. If you know anyone who has been bed-ridden or died from Lyme’s disease, it not really funny, is it? It’s especially not funny if you ever saw the movie “Outbreak” or 20 other pandemic movies that don’t end well.

When the meme attributed to Texas came out saying wash your hands like you just cut jalapenos and need to put your contacts in, I chuckled a bit. But when the Utah Jazz player made a joke about touching all the microphones and the media table after a game, and a few days later was diagnosed with coronavirus, I didn’t find that funny at all.

Another not funny event is the Chinese doctor who tried to report early was hushed, and died of the virus before he could be tried as a whistleblower. That is the stuff suspense novels are made of.

Things are happening fast, although this started as early as December, when Public Health officials from China either informed or didn’t inform authorities at the World Health Organization. Warnings and who lied to who really doesn’t matter much anymore when daily new cases of the virus are diagnosed and more deaths are reported.

One thing that is a little funny is that to some people, handwashing is a new thing. Now that’s funny. If they don’t know all the words to “Happy Birthday,” it’s even funnier. The comedians are introducing silly songs to replace happy birthday and creativity abounds. College campuses have been advertising events by saying things like “Let’s make this party go viral” and “Check out this killer event.”

The naysaying and condemnation are out of line and more disgusting than humorous by far. Blaming the administration for not acting fast enough, or blaming the media for exaggerating and creating fear is childish and accomplishes nothing. Blaming the Democrats for using this as an anti-Trump campaign or blaming the Republicans for a cover-up does not get testing kits in the hands of medical personnel.

Should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been on top of this and fully staffed? Of course. Should this be a non-partisan effort to create guidelines and help those suffering from the fallout? Most definitely. The medical community doesn’t have time for this banter and back-stabbing. They are too busy trying to deal with a pandemic spreading faster than the sanitizers on railings, phones and shopping carts.

Everyone is affected by this time, not just importers and manufacturers. The airlines are affected, but so are all the vendors in the airports. The cruise lines are hit hard, but so are the wait staff, performers, and even the taxi drivers serving the travelers. Yes, the stock market dropped, yes, the travel industry is suffering, but losing money and cancelling trips is still more recoverable than the pneumonia that devastates the lungs of a compromised 65-year-old.

If you have seen the Italian grandma and her tips to get through this challenging time, or the cartoons with people wearing bras for masks, you might feel a bit better. I personally liked the one of the tyrannosaurus rex who couldn’t wash his hands, we all know how that ended.

Working at home, if possible has been the dream of a lot of people, and there can be a lot of relaxation in that alone—unless you have three toddlers also at home. While some people are stocking up on supplies, others are celebrating the lowest gas prices in years. If that is the good news, the bad news is we won’t be able to go anywhere.

Use common sense, avoid crowds, and eat, sleep and wash your hands as though your life depended on it. Or as the British say, “Keep calm and carry on.”

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug @gmail.com.

