STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Advice: Be open to facts, different ways of seeing

One of the hardest things about this pandemic, is that we can’t see it. We look out our window and the sun may be shining and the air is clear and it’s hard to believe the day poses any threat to our being.

The threat comes from news and stories, and anecdotes and projections, none of which can be capsulized in one concise, clear, message that everyone shares in understanding. We can only take in what each of us, as individuals have an understanding of. When we hear it’s no worse than the flu, we have a working knowledge of how bad that is. When we hear it’s like a plague, we have no understanding of what that means, we can’t begin to understand the long-term ramifications. We certainly don’t grasp the expectations when it comes to behavior and compliance.

We have a young friend who lives in Colorado, where she has spent her entire 17 years. While visiting Wisconsin last summer, she lifted up her iced tea and almost dropped it. She was caught off guard by how slippery it was. She was totally mystified by the wet glass. This bright young student had no personal experience with condensation. A quick explanation and she was informed and fascinated.