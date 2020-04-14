STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Advice: Be open to facts, different ways of seeing

One of the hardest things about this pandemic, is that we can’t see it. We look out our window and the sun may be shining and the air is clear and it’s hard to believe the day poses any threat to our being.
The threat comes from news and stories, and anecdotes and projections, none of which can be capsulized in one concise, clear, message that everyone shares in understanding. We can only take in what each of us, as individuals have an understanding of. When we hear it’s no worse than the flu, we have a working knowledge of how bad that is. When we hear it’s like a plague, we have no understanding of what that means, we can’t begin to understand the long-term ramifications. We certainly don’t grasp the expectations when it comes to behavior and compliance.
We have a young friend who lives in Colorado, where she has spent her entire 17 years. While visiting Wisconsin last summer, she lifted up her iced tea and almost dropped it. She was caught off guard by how slippery it was. She was totally mystified by the wet glass. This bright young student had no personal experience with condensation. A quick explanation and she was informed and fascinated.
Without it she may have thought the glass was leaking and acted accordingly. We often judge without all the facts. We don’t see the whole picture, or understand the science behind something. The best example of this is the old fable of the Six Blind Men and the Elephant. Although it has been widely used and diffused, it exemplifies what happens when we can’t conceptualize, because we have never experienced something. The six blind men had to come to “know” the elephant by touching it.
The first one reached out and touched the trunk and declared an elephant to be like a thick snake. Secure in his knowledge he backed away so the second blind man could reach out. He touched the elephant’s ear and said with confidence that it is like a kind of large fan. The third man placed his hand on the elephant’s leg and knew it was similar to a pillar, or a tree trunk.
The fourth blind man flattened his hand on the side of the large animal and knew with certainty it was much like a wall, tall and wide. The fifth blind man felt its tail and immediately described it as a rope. The sixth blind man was surprised by the hard, smooth spear he was touching. The tusk was all he knew of the mammal and took issue with the others as they must surely not know what they are talking about.
Each of the men spoke their truth, and each was right and each was wrong. In all things our limited experience and information can lead to very faulty conclusions.
Since the stories vary from culture to culture, in one they come to blows, in others they start to listen to each other and collaborate in order to “see” the full elephant.
To learn the truth, we must listen and put all the parts together. We need to recognize our own limitations, and trust that others may grasp truths that we do not know. That doesn’t mean we don’t have truths in our own limited subjective experiences, it just means we need humility and realize our idioms have bias.
The phrase “from a birds-eye view” is applicable. Recognizing that our vantage point is only one of many perspectives is having the humility to see other views, to listen to other facts, to learn new ways of looking at things.
We can’t always see things clearly, or see them in their entirety. It is time to look with new eyes, be open to the bigger picture and be ready for an eye-opening experience. It’s not how long you look. It’s how fast you see. It might not be pretty, it might not be easy, but it will keep the glass in our hand, not slipping out, and the elephant in the room will be visible.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
