STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Analogue Clocks: Is time running out?

What has hands and a face and, there is a rumor, is becoming extinct? If you guessed giant armadillos or ferrets you would be right, but I would have to add the word “inanimate” to my riddle to get to my answer. The answer for that one is analogue clocks and the reason is simple and confusing. Young people can’t read them. According to some teachers in England, students got very stressed out when taking tests with only an analogue clock on the wall. They don’t know how much time they have left and they panic.
This hits the news every now and then, usually toward the beginning or end of a school year. They, whoever “they” are, make it sound as though it is a global crisis. But we know a global crisis when we see one and this isn’t it.
Somehow, I couldn’t envision students breaking into hives, or throwing up or having adverse reactions to a clock with hands, so I checked with a few more sources. Post traumatic time disorder may become a thing someday, but for now, learning time is the least of our worries. The rumor of throwing all analogue clocks out the window is a bit exaggerated.
I not only googled it, but I used my “phone a friend.” I emailed my trustworthy friends in England to get the inside scoop. At first, my British sources were reluctant to respond because of the shame of it all. Admitting that many changes have been necessitated since Brexit, banning analogue clocks was just media chatter. One friend did reveal that the United Kingdom thought old-fashioned clocks would give the wrong impression to advanced nations such as ours. Aw shucks, he was just pulling my leg.
No, they are not banning analogue clocks. A few comments by teachers and stressed out students created yet another round of exaggerated and only partially true tidbits for that news cycle.
After I had my chuckle for the day I discovered there was no need to verbally bash all young people just yet. Did we really think for a minute that the country with Big Ben as one of it’s tourist attractions would put up a huge digital clock in the clock tower? But as my pedantic English colleague pointed out, Big Ben is not the clock, but the nickname for the bell itself, but I digress.
Could we imagine a world where children wouldn’t learn to read time? We are not asking them to figure out a sun dial.
Do students still learn to read a clock? Or has that, too, been removed from the curriculum and home instruction of this decade? Computing and interpreting on a three parallel plane is not as difficult as the cognitive workout they get on their phones. If they can manipulate four split screens at once and play video games, they can certainly read a few Arabic numbers.
When the next generation hears the term “time marches on” they may not have a point of reference. They only know the numbers appear silently on their iPhone. That is hardly a march by any stretch of the imagination. There is no ticking, there are no hands for them to watch idly while trying to listen to a lecture or finish up work before the weekend. They won’t have the thrill of loud alarms waking them up. A little soft music is all they get to tell them a new day has dawned.
Like everything else, digital versus analogue comes down to personal preference. Watches with gears and springs are still a choice. Mickey smiling, photos of birds or flowers and Christmas carols chiming do seem a bit more interesting than LED numbers. Electric circuitry just can’t rival the potential creativity offered by clock faces.
Have some schools replaced clocks? Yes, some have. There are now digital displays for the time challenged students. For most of the developed world, they will continue to encourage students to be bi-numeral clock readers. Nobody is throwing the analogue clocks out the window just yet, unless they want to see time fly.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
