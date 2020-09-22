STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Analogue Clocks: Is time running out?

No, they are not banning analogue clocks. A few comments by teachers and stressed out students created yet another round of exaggerated and only partially true tidbits for that news cycle.

After I had my chuckle for the day I discovered there was no need to verbally bash all young people just yet. Did we really think for a minute that the country with Big Ben as one of it’s tourist attractions would put up a huge digital clock in the clock tower? But as my pedantic English colleague pointed out, Big Ben is not the clock, but the nickname for the bell itself, but I digress.

Could we imagine a world where children wouldn’t learn to read time? We are not asking them to figure out a sun dial.

Do students still learn to read a clock? Or has that, too, been removed from the curriculum and home instruction of this decade? Computing and interpreting on a three parallel plane is not as difficult as the cognitive workout they get on their phones. If they can manipulate four split screens at once and play video games, they can certainly read a few Arabic numbers.