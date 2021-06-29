STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Are we still looking for happiness

It is said that everyone has about 60,000 different thoughts go through their heads in any given day. I often wonder how many of them are happy thoughts. If even a tenth of those 60,000 thoughts are in celebration of daily life, happiness probably comes naturally.
When a friend recently mused about the fact that the Declaration of Independence addresses the pursuit of happiness, not just happiness, I thought of finding socks. When I was putting clean sheets on the bed and a long-lost sock fell to the floor, having been tucked safely into the corner of a fitted sheet, I concluded two things. One: perhaps dryers don’t really eat socks as I had professed for years, and two: sometimes happiness can spring from something as simple as a long-lost sock.
I never thought happiness could be actively pursued, sought after like some teenage crush. Happiness just happens as a by-product of all that is going on in our lives. People who keep saying they are looking for happiness are either looking in all the wrong places or are not doing things that bring happiness to them. Nor is happiness something we should all just have, every moment of every day—as a gift, an inalienable right, if you will.
This seems simple enough, until we start hearing reports on the happiness index for this country and others. Yes, there are studies to see how happy we are. And there are ratios and statistics and Gross National Happiness, World Happiness Report, and Happy Planet Index. Listening to Wisconsin Public Radio a while ago, I heard that happiness rose by 4.2% that month. And an economist at Princeton reported that if someone finds a nickel on the sidewalk before he answers a happiness survey, he’s happier than those who didn’t. Is it me or does anyone else think this might be a lot of resources misdirected?
When the conclusion of one author, Eric Weiner, in his book “The Geography of Bliss,” is that Americans suffer from the unhappiness of not being happy, I have to really question all the research. Weiner’s book takes him on a journey to find the happiest places on earth. He studied people by location and happiness levels. In Dan Buettner’s book, “Thrive, Finding Happiness the Blue Zone Way,” he lays out the joys of longevity and what determines a happy long life. Our Blue Zones project has done wonderful things in the community toward that end. Studying surroundings and commonalities help identify keys to happiness and help people see what changes they can make. Resiliency, healthy relationships, length of commute and good health are listed as factors. Other books and articles mention everything from level of noise pollution and sense of humor to participation in lifelong learning. Many stress a need to be generous and spend money on experiences, not objects. All mention a focus on having a purpose greater than self and all address attitude. Lowering of expectations doesn’t hurt either when it comes to a desire for more and a feeling of unhappiness when we don’t get it.
It all seems to be about searching instead of living. I can say with an amount of certainty that, if we let happiness find us, we’re all better off. And when we find the sock, celebrate the joyful surprise gift of that day. If the sock doesn’t find us, no one, and I mean no one, cares if our socks match.
We’ve all heard a version of the story of the twins. One was a sad and hopeless pessimist. The other a rose-colored glasses optimist. Their parents wished they would be more balanced so it was suggested that the pessimist be given everything he ever wanted for his birthday. The optimist was to get a pile of manure. The pessimist was heard complaining that the computer was the wrong kind, the games were stupid and the bike the wrong color. The optimist was seen gleefully throwing the manure up into the air and giggling. “You can’t fool me! Where there is this much manure, there must be a pony!”
