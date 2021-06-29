STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Are we still looking for happiness

When the conclusion of one author, Eric Weiner, in his book “The Geography of Bliss,” is that Americans suffer from the unhappiness of not being happy, I have to really question all the research. Weiner’s book takes him on a journey to find the happiest places on earth. He studied people by location and happiness levels. In Dan Buettner’s book, “Thrive, Finding Happiness the Blue Zone Way,” he lays out the joys of longevity and what determines a happy long life. Our Blue Zones project has done wonderful things in the community toward that end. Studying surroundings and commonalities help identify keys to happiness and help people see what changes they can make. Resiliency, healthy relationships, length of commute and good health are listed as factors. Other books and articles mention everything from level of noise pollution and sense of humor to participation in lifelong learning. Many stress a need to be generous and spend money on experiences, not objects. All mention a focus on having a purpose greater than self and all address attitude. Lowering of expectations doesn’t hurt either when it comes to a desire for more and a feeling of unhappiness when we don’t get it.