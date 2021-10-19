STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Are you buying it?

Comparing and contrasting is an easy one. The viewer is led to believe one product or candidate or medicine is better than the other while no real proof is necessary. Simply put, our product is better than yours, so buy or vote for or use what we tell you to.

There is name-calling, using negative words to create an unfavorable opinion, often used these days by everyone and all major manufactures. And I just used another method, generalizations along with exaggerations. See how easy it is.

Which brings me to testimonial. All it takes is a famous figure or important person to endorse something and off we go. What makes books that Winfrey likes any better than the ones our best friends read? Why wouldn’t we ask our local librarian to recommend a fine biography, a stirring tale of intrigue, a story of deceit and redemption? Has Winfrey talked with you lately to know your personal interests?

Testimonial seems innocent enough until we start blocking advice, information and recommendations from people who actually know about good boots for Wisconsin, and good medicine for our age, our ailment or our circumstances.