STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Art reflecting life offers truth

There was a collection of more than 300 anti-war posters protesting the Vietnam War. There was a huge barbed wire display. The viewer was to reflect on it’s use. To me there are only two uses; to keep people or animals in or to keep people or animals out. Or maybe it was there as art to depict the historical significance of capture. In art, it can be all of the above.

A pantyhose sculpture, totally made of pantyhose and spanning a huge portion of a room was described as the experience of being black and female. The elastic properties represented the elasticity of women, both in body and mind. Roles and molds stretching in unbelievable directions. Who thinks of these things? Artists. That’s who.

The most disturbing of displays, whether in this art form or in reality; whether in the news, or in old photographs, was a man being lynched. It was a newspaper headline with a backdrop of a shadow portrait. Yes, this particular display has stayed with me.

If art reflects life, then it is a reflection of who we are. This particular exhibit was a far bigger mirror of life and more than I was ready to face.