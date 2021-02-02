STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Art reflecting life offers truth

I have been to more than a few museums, and I never walk away without being either challenged, inspired, or confused and sometimes all three. Usually, I leave with more questions than answers. Good displays of art, history, geography or all three, will do that to you.
In spring 2018, I was at the Whitney Museum in New York City, and two years later, a part of the exhibit still haunts me. Floor one offered six artists whose work responded to the precarious state of the environment. Powerful and moving. Floor three had an exhibit exploring how artists used the photocopier, a machine designed for replication, to find self-expression in the pre-digital era. Unique and interesting.
Floor five hosted a one artist production of photography and sculpture “coupling lyrical observations of daily life with a rigorous, critical attention to the politics and conditions of image making and display.” It included one of those big canvases that was all black that I was supposed to stare at until I saw a rainbow. I didn’t, but that’s just me. No offense to the artist and his three decades of “engaging in themes of loss, mourning, migration, displacement and urban landscape,” but I just didn’t see it.
It was Floor six that has stuck with me. “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940-2017.” It was a look at how artists have confronted the political and social issues of their day.
There was a collection of more than 300 anti-war posters protesting the Vietnam War. There was a huge barbed wire display. The viewer was to reflect on it’s use. To me there are only two uses; to keep people or animals in or to keep people or animals out. Or maybe it was there as art to depict the historical significance of capture. In art, it can be all of the above.
A pantyhose sculpture, totally made of pantyhose and spanning a huge portion of a room was described as the experience of being black and female. The elastic properties represented the elasticity of women, both in body and mind. Roles and molds stretching in unbelievable directions. Who thinks of these things? Artists. That’s who.
The most disturbing of displays, whether in this art form or in reality; whether in the news, or in old photographs, was a man being lynched. It was a newspaper headline with a backdrop of a shadow portrait. Yes, this particular display has stayed with me.
If art reflects life, then it is a reflection of who we are. This particular exhibit was a far bigger mirror of life and more than I was ready to face.
Over the past few years, I would hear people renounce activities by saying, “this is not who we are” or “we are better than this.” I said it myself more than once. Facing the truth is harder that denying truth, and it seems this is exactly who we are. This may be who we are; I believe we can be better.
Activist art isn’t new, but experiencing a number of works on one floor in one museum made a powerful statement of activism, instruction, inspiration and criticism. Allowing the public to study and internalize what they see and what is being said challenges established thought on relevant issues as well as past atrocities.
The sobriety of this display came to mind more than once in the past two years. Powerful work depicting lynching and beatings both in realistic and modern art addressing racism. Barbed wire as the historical significance of capture and barriers. The pantyhose could be viewed as the containment of women, but instead it illustrated the true elasticity of women in body and mind.
As with all art, each person experiences something different and receives different messages from it. For me the images return and remind.
Artists get to interpret the world and expand our understanding of it. The diverse voices of artists are more important now than ever before for understanding culture and diversity both in the past and the present. Art takes over when words run out. All we have to do is listen.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.