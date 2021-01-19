STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Award winning acts…of stupidity

There seems to be no end to new ways of showing any casual observer from another planet that this one is determined to self-destruct. I thought the tide pods were the epitome of stupidity until I saw the fad of pretending to jump up with your “friend” and then kicking his feet out from under him while he was mid-air.
This is a tragic reminder that there still is an incredible lack of frontal lobe development throughout our society. Practical jokes used to be funny. Now they seem to end up in the emergency room or the morgue. Concussions, broken backs and permanent damage to one’s body—to say nothing of one’s psyche—is not funny.
The creativity and ridiculousness of what we are seeing on YouTube and the news continues to amaze me. Read that as “disgust me!” Taking selfies with alligators, on the edge of cliffs and directly in front of burning buildings is fool hardy at best, just plain stupid at worst. Yet there it is, in front of our eyes on a daily basis. Something imprinting on us in a way that we can’t wash it out of our eyeballs. Think of the guy who was using his chainsaw to cut a board in half—across his lap. That didn’t turn out well.
The Darwin Awards, named in honor of Charles Darwin, father of evolution, date back to 1985 and was one of the first chain emails posted. Popular demand grew the awards into a collection of books and eventually the guidelines and winners become known every year to a chorus of groans.
Given tongue in cheek to those who made the supreme sacrifice to keep their genes out of the gene pool of the future, these awards salute the improvement of the human genome by honoring those who accidentally remove themselves from it in a spectacular manner.
The nominees have to be dead or rendered sterile. The candidates have to cause their own demise. A friend’s homemade hand grenade is not eligible, but being killed while manufacturing a homemade chimney-cleaning device from a grenade would be acceptable. One rule is that the nominee be mature and capable of sound judgement, but seriously, I am sure that has caused lengthy discussions by the judges.
Two Texans tried to reenact the Blues Brothers’ bridge jump across the Black Bayou Drawbridge in Louisiana. Their bodies were found and tragic as it is, the comments later were everything from “Flukes of Hazzard” to “Physics always wins.”
The story of the Maine resident who was shot by his own burglar booby trap is just sad. He set up a series of devices not unlike the string on the doorknob that pulls out a child’s tooth, and then triggered the bullet that ended his life.
The candidates come from all walks of life and attempt all levels of stupidity that end in their own demise. Some are downright funny except for the death part. Often, they are foiled by denying gravity, dismissing chemistry, or ignoring math. Miscalculations, faulty equipment, explosives, and bravado all play a part in the award-winning exhibits.
These all go far beyond licking the beaters while the mixer is still running, or balancing a ladder on two chairs on a table to reach electrical wiring. We all have done unthinking things that have resulted in embarrassment or worse. Who hasn’t drunk her friends contact lens in the water glass on the sink? Who hasn’t tasted something in the refrigerator that was for a science experiment, or reached for something in the oven without a hot pad?
Amateur electricians and daredevils taking their jet skis over Niagara Falls qualify for Darwin Awards, not those of us who end up in an emergency room with a red face.
In 1997, a man from Pennsylvania was bitten by a cobra and decided not to go to the hospital. “I’m a man. I can handle it” he declared. Instead, he headed to a pub and boasted about the bite as he enjoyed several pints. He died about an hour later.
Just as a point of interest, males represent 88.7% of Darwin Award winners.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.