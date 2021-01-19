STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Award winning acts…of stupidity

There seems to be no end to new ways of showing any casual observer from another planet that this one is determined to self-destruct. I thought the tide pods were the epitome of stupidity until I saw the fad of pretending to jump up with your “friend” and then kicking his feet out from under him while he was mid-air.

This is a tragic reminder that there still is an incredible lack of frontal lobe development throughout our society. Practical jokes used to be funny. Now they seem to end up in the emergency room or the morgue. Concussions, broken backs and permanent damage to one’s body—to say nothing of one’s psyche—is not funny.

The creativity and ridiculousness of what we are seeing on YouTube and the news continues to amaze me. Read that as “disgust me!” Taking selfies with alligators, on the edge of cliffs and directly in front of burning buildings is fool hardy at best, just plain stupid at worst. Yet there it is, in front of our eyes on a daily basis. Something imprinting on us in a way that we can’t wash it out of our eyeballs. Think of the guy who was using his chainsaw to cut a board in half—across his lap. That didn’t turn out well.