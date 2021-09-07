STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Back-to-school buzz

Why all this sadness? Isn’t this the day you celebrate? It’s another new year of learning, activities, routines. Well, maybe it’s not routines since many changes have been made to infrastructure and in some cases, curriculum. But they are back in classrooms and with their friends. That’s all good. For now, celebrate the opportunity for the children.

I loved the colorful clothing, the new shoes, new haircuts and new ribbons in the hair. I saw the photos and I saw the smiles. Happy, light-hearted teachers and children who were enjoying the day and the excitement of what was to come. Along with the new shoes and new backpacks, there is a new attitude, and a gratitude to be back and together.

Retired teachers have their own comments of bittersweet feelings. They have made all kinds of plans for their future, but that first week of school many feel conflicted, at a loss, some feel a bit melancholy.

Parents who send their last one off to school also have mixed emotions. One year, a friend showed up on my doorstep in tears at 8:30 a.m. The realization that the clock does not turn back hit her with a thump. We had tea.

All these people are lamenting that they don’t know how they can have a sixth-grader or a freshman in high school. “Where have the last eight years gone?” said one mom.