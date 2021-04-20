STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Bad decisions make good stories

I started writing about Andrew Cuomo, then Ted Cruz and his trip, and then Matt Gaetz. I then realized there is no end to those who continue to make poor choices, past and present.
We see bad decisions in movies, books and everyday real life and we know them when we see them. And we can’t turn away. People can’t not keep watching a train wreck. Without a doubt, we have watched more than our share of train wrecks lately.
Nobody likes a bland story where everything is going right. Success after wrong choices is fine as long as it is preceded by pain, suffering, and most importantly contrition for poor decision making. With movies we are on the edge of our chair awaiting the punishment, the outcome, the consequences. Well, except for Hallmark movies, but they are the exception to everything.
If characters are making the same mistakes twice, for no apparent reasons, they lose our support. Once is bad enough, twice is unacceptable. Especially since we would never choose such inept, inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.
It makes us look good if we say to ourselves or others, “Boy, I’d never have done that!” The more others mess up, the more we feel superior and therefore cheer for them to succeed eventually. We want contrition. We want them to eventually “see the light.” Most of all we are confident that we’d never “do that.”
When we do make errors in judgement, our stories often get better with the re-telling. With time we even find humor in them, that is, if we haven’t destroyed lives in the process.
All decisions affect lives. Some in small yet significant ways. Others in major, irreversible outcomes. What we do, matters; what we don’t do, matters.
There are degrees. Wearing two different shoes to work is just a mistake. Wearing no shoes to work is a bad decision. It might get a reprimand, but not a dismissal. Wearing no clothes to work is worthy of dismissal and suggested therapy.
The decision to eat Cheetos for dinner or stream 16 hours of a series in one sitting are not in our best interest and may even cause embarrassment, but is not going to change the course of events. Driving too fast, skating on thin ice, or drinking to excess can have significant adverse effects on ourselves and others.
Most of our bad decisions have no shame involved. The “what I did in high school/college/the service” stories are those that are almost funny when we relate them now. The “badder” the decision, the more captivated our audience is. We are clearly entertained by each other’s’ ineptitude and errors in judgement.
The difference between our misjudgments and those of the people in the news lately is that some of our mistakes actually are humorous, and illustrate a lesson we have learned.
Public figures, as entertaining as a few of their mistakes are, often skip the last bit; they don’t always learn from mistakes. Gov. Cuomo won the trifecta in poor decision making lately. His staff and his supporters have turned on him and saving face will not be easy. His mistakes were on the nightly news. Loosing reputation, losing millions in lawsuits and loosing self-respect is for the big players. Is everyone taking pleasure in their fall?
Gaetz is outdoing the others with his frequent and repeated unacceptable behavior. Are people lapping this all up? At what point does this come back to the bystanders, one and all, who watch? Just because they are not actively involved doesn’t mean they are not silently supportive.
Who is making the choice to not call others out? Epic errors in judgement are right in front of our eyes and unless we show some kind of disapproval, the tracks will be covered in train cars, and we will continue to just watch.
It seems there is a plethora of storyline that doesn’t seem to be drying up anytime soon. Is it enough to end in the simple sentiment by Cruz, “In hindsight I wouldn’t have done it”?
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.