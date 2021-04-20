STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Bad decisions make good stories

When we do make errors in judgement, our stories often get better with the re-telling. With time we even find humor in them, that is, if we haven’t destroyed lives in the process.

All decisions affect lives. Some in small yet significant ways. Others in major, irreversible outcomes. What we do, matters; what we don’t do, matters.

There are degrees. Wearing two different shoes to work is just a mistake. Wearing no shoes to work is a bad decision. It might get a reprimand, but not a dismissal. Wearing no clothes to work is worthy of dismissal and suggested therapy.

The decision to eat Cheetos for dinner or stream 16 hours of a series in one sitting are not in our best interest and may even cause embarrassment, but is not going to change the course of events. Driving too fast, skating on thin ice, or drinking to excess can have significant adverse effects on ourselves and others.

Most of our bad decisions have no shame involved. The “what I did in high school/college/the service” stories are those that are almost funny when we relate them now. The “badder” the decision, the more captivated our audience is. We are clearly entertained by each other’s’ ineptitude and errors in judgement.