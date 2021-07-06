STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Beer ye beer ye, microbrewery and so much more

Anytime a community gets a new business, it’s a big event. Or at least it should be. It’s a treat to visit a new retail store, a restaurant or popcorn shop. The risk takers who invest time, money and trust in their community deserve our patronage.

Hopefully, once you experience the product or services, you will return often to keep the new offering of commerce going strong. To financially support a new venture is to thank everyone for believing in the future of the community. All new businesses and festivals are worthy of our patronage. The commitment made by the owners/operators/organizers is more than commendable.

In Beaver Dam there now is River Front Wine Bar, Ooga Brewing Company, both offer entertainment in the form of art, music, and comedy. Some patrons consider themselves entertaining too, but you be the judge. Several new restaurants are more than ready to serve their culinary delights. From Great Harvest Bread Company to Dam Chicken, the staffs are ready and waiting to serve. Favorites like Walkers, Benvenuto’s, Sunrise and Park Avenue Café continue to provide quality meals as well.

And we have coffee shops, wonderful coffee shops. Like all good eating and drinking establishments, these are places to gather and enjoy the company of friends, and solve all the problems of the world. Higher Grounds and Nanatak are perfect for just that.