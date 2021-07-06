STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Beer ye beer ye, microbrewery and so much more

Anytime a community gets a new business, it’s a big event. Or at least it should be. It’s a treat to visit a new retail store, a restaurant or popcorn shop. The risk takers who invest time, money and trust in their community deserve our patronage.
Hopefully, once you experience the product or services, you will return often to keep the new offering of commerce going strong. To financially support a new venture is to thank everyone for believing in the future of the community. All new businesses and festivals are worthy of our patronage. The commitment made by the owners/operators/organizers is more than commendable.
In Beaver Dam there now is River Front Wine Bar, Ooga Brewing Company, both offer entertainment in the form of art, music, and comedy. Some patrons consider themselves entertaining too, but you be the judge. Several new restaurants are more than ready to serve their culinary delights. From Great Harvest Bread Company to Dam Chicken, the staffs are ready and waiting to serve. Favorites like Walkers, Benvenuto’s, Sunrise and Park Avenue Café continue to provide quality meals as well.
And we have coffee shops, wonderful coffee shops. Like all good eating and drinking establishments, these are places to gather and enjoy the company of friends, and solve all the problems of the world. Higher Grounds and Nanatak are perfect for just that.
There are other businesses opening their doors, or expanding their services and offering not only more and better, but jobs as well. This is happening not just in Beaver Dam, but all the surrounding area. Building owners have been investing in building improvements and businesses that opened during the pandemic and have hung in there deserve a special shout out.
Dam Chicken, 0638 The Clothing Collection, Five Below, Marshalls, Celerity Staffing are new and all worth many visits. Earthshine Candles has gifts galore in its new location.
From homeopathic products, to personal care, many businesses are joining the growing number of offerings in Beaver Dam. The natural healing arts include G&P Massage, Nest Vitality, Tender Spirits Reiki and Crystals as movement and wellness practices flourish. These all prove Beaver Dam to be a shopping destination, according to Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. “I think we take for granted the many shopping and event opportunities that we have access to in our small community,” said Propst.
The renewed energy and increased number of groups and individuals helping with everything from cleaning out waterways to freshening and redesigning the Historical Society is commendable. The farmers markets on Tuesday and Wednesday downtown are growing and attracting vendors from other areas.
“One of our goals was to build on the community theater moving downtown and grow our arts community. We are seeing that happen. Millhouse Quilts, Art on the Town, Dodge County Center for the Arts, Firefly Fibers and the complimentary businesses surrounding them,” said Beaver Dam mayor Rebecca Glewen.
The most recent Arts and Peony Festival and the Taste of Wisconsin had crowds of happy people from several states, and all were impressed and said they’ll be back.
Music programs in Swan City Park every Wednesday evening are drawing crowds and the Sieppel Center for Music and the Arts will renew the Tuesday night concerts. From Broadway to bands, both venues will be crowd pleasers. Best Dam Fest is coming up July 10. There will be something for everyone. Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre has two children’s theater productions in July, “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever,” July 7-10, and “Giants in the Sky,” July 21-24. An upcoming “Welcome Home” reopening spectacular, Aug. 6-15.
This is far from complete for shopping and entertainment as we continue to grow. Apologies to the many businesses not named. There are hundreds. “I am grateful to everyone who has played an active part in revitalizing Beaver Dam, whether it’s giving their time and talents, investing, or both. It’s exciting to see the positive changes,” said Glewen.
Having worked with many of the businesses and organizations, I have seen growth, development, expansion and creative contributions. Support those who have put themselves out there to make a better tomorrow and a most enjoyable today.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.