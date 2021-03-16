STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Beverages for all occasions sweetened year soured by virus

As it began to sink in that this pandemic and its isolation requirements were going to last longer than any of us were willing to admit, so too did the realization of what social distancing meant to our social lives.
Those of us who hadn’t really liked parties wanted to go to a party. Those who weren’t particularly fond of the outdoors, wanted to go to parks and lakes. Those who didn’t drink, suddenly missed the whole bar scene.
Drinking at home became a common event and the choice of beverage was dictated by the time of day. Coffee, tea, orange juice, water, soda, and then perhaps a beverage suited to later in the day. The decision to mix or not to mix followed.
Non-alcoholic beverages can be just as enjoyable and involved as alcoholic drinks. Measuring and mixing can be comforting. Tea became tea with honey, cinnamon, ginger or turmeric. Coffee was spruced up with flavored creamers and bubbly water was good with almost any juice.
Adult beverages at day’s end became more frequent for some added to that ritual Zoom call at the social hour. Our Rotary Club had a Christmas party online and we shared what we were drinking. “I’m having a peanut butter and jelly,” said one member. It was a mix of peanut butter whiskey and cranberry juice. I learn something new every day.
I’ve never heard of peanut butter whiskey. But then, just a few short years ago, I had never heard of a Moscow Mule either. As we went around the group and said what we were having, the Old Fashioned, the Manhattan, rum and Coke and good old Wisconsin beer were named. I had put a label on my Edwin Brix wine bottle which said “Vino Quartino,” which led to a laugh about “Quarantinis.”
My friends make Tom and Julie’s. It is their own version of Tom and Jerry’s, but we’ll have to wait till next year for those, since we haven’t been in their house since February 2020.
New Year’s Eve often lends itself to spicing up beverages as well as the snacks provided. And since many were celebrating in groups of two, there was plenty of time to be creative on both counts. Coming from a family of basics, syrups and spices and anything involving a mortar and pestle or fruity garnish was out of our wheelhouse.
When I found out there was such a thing as lime vodka and that it tasted good in, well, almost anything, I felt quite worldly. It was such a step up from Boones Farm. I may not have the best taste in beverages, but I do know what I don’t like.
I wouldn’t drink anything called “tie-me-to-the-bedpost” out of principle, even though vodka, amaretto, Southern Comfort and orange juice are all flavorful. In fact, all the drinks that have foul language in them, or are named after acts of sexual activities would not be what I could order out loud or serve to guests.
I can only hope my friends have not over-indulged during this time of drinking alone. I don’t mean just in quantity; I mean in rare drinks that should be banned from the internet as well as the menu. Anything that curdles can’t be good. And, if it has something alive or used to be alive, don’t drink it. I don’t care if it’s the cure-all health drink in Korea, mice in rice wine are just wrong.
Mac and cheese shots may sound all-American, and Oyster Stout could appeal to the “real men” out there, but trust me, they are just wrong. I understand a need for variety, but let’s not get carried away.
Gatorade and sparkling water can be made to seem festive and unique without alcohol or fruit—or worms.
Thank goodness the next time we need to toast, the choice will be easy. Green beer and March will move us into spring. That’s only a short wait for sitting at a beach with umbrellas overhead, as well as in our drinks.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.