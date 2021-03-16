STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Beverages for all occasions sweetened year soured by virus

As it began to sink in that this pandemic and its isolation requirements were going to last longer than any of us were willing to admit, so too did the realization of what social distancing meant to our social lives.

Those of us who hadn’t really liked parties wanted to go to a party. Those who weren’t particularly fond of the outdoors, wanted to go to parks and lakes. Those who didn’t drink, suddenly missed the whole bar scene.

Drinking at home became a common event and the choice of beverage was dictated by the time of day. Coffee, tea, orange juice, water, soda, and then perhaps a beverage suited to later in the day. The decision to mix or not to mix followed.

Non-alcoholic beverages can be just as enjoyable and involved as alcoholic drinks. Measuring and mixing can be comforting. Tea became tea with honey, cinnamon, ginger or turmeric. Coffee was spruced up with flavored creamers and bubbly water was good with almost any juice.

Adult beverages at day’s end became more frequent for some added to that ritual Zoom call at the social hour. Our Rotary Club had a Christmas party online and we shared what we were drinking. “I’m having a peanut butter and jelly,” said one member. It was a mix of peanut butter whiskey and cranberry juice. I learn something new every day.