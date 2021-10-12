STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Binoculars are for the birds

In days gone by, grandmothers in some cultures could detect infections by smelling urine, also requiring no additional consultations. Just because we have all the latest technology, doesn’t mean we can’t engage all our senses as well. Using our own sight, hearing, smell, and touch, we can determine a lot of the world around us, and maybe experience it in a personal and unique way.

When we look through binoculars at a bird, we might feel removed from what we are seeing, even though the lens has enlarged its apparent size. The fine feathers in the circles could be from anything, even my duster. When we put the glasses down, we see the majestic flight, the surrounding sky and trees and the maneuvers it makes alone or in its flock.

Some things are best seen from a distance, or not at all. The backroom of an old restaurant or the operating room after a major surgery come to mind. A work of art offers more when standing back, and an orchestra can be heard more fully when seated a distance from the stage.

Those magnifying mirrors in hotel rooms can ruin the beginning of a perfectly good vacation day. Hang a towel over them if they are attached to the wall. Who really wants to see that new brown spot, zit or pore early in the morning, or any time for that matter?