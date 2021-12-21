STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Bittersweet task trims life’s memories

One of the most cathartic experiences of the year is trimming a tree. Just getting out the boxes begins a journey many don’t want to take alone. I

‘m not sure which draws the most emotional response, unpacking and hanging the array of trinkets, baubles and antiques or taking them off of the tree and boxing them up again. I only know it is a bittersweet activity for many of us as we pause and reflect on each memory held inside an otherwise ordinary object.

This year one slipped to the floor and the tears were flowing before I even had a chance to determine what person, place or event that particular totem was associated with. Some years they crack, break and fall apart just opening the box and I shrug and say goodbye. One less ornament to pack up. This year that was not the case. This year, each one a talisman, one was more precious than the next.

The ribboned Styrofoam balls and paper stars, made in a classroom and brought home with pride, hold layers of effort and love from many years ago. The friend who melted glass in her oven and the one whose ceramic class produced works of art were remembered as I removed tissue and looked for hangers. Each one was handled delicately as though they were thin glass and each was filled with a story.