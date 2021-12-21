STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Bittersweet task trims life’s memories

One of the most cathartic experiences of the year is trimming a tree. Just getting out the boxes begins a journey many don’t want to take alone. I
‘m not sure which draws the most emotional response, unpacking and hanging the array of trinkets, baubles and antiques or taking them off of the tree and boxing them up again. I only know it is a bittersweet activity for many of us as we pause and reflect on each memory held inside an otherwise ordinary object.
This year one slipped to the floor and the tears were flowing before I even had a chance to determine what person, place or event that particular totem was associated with. Some years they crack, break and fall apart just opening the box and I shrug and say goodbye. One less ornament to pack up. This year that was not the case. This year, each one a talisman, one was more precious than the next.
The ribboned Styrofoam balls and paper stars, made in a classroom and brought home with pride, hold layers of effort and love from many years ago. The friend who melted glass in her oven and the one whose ceramic class produced works of art were remembered as I removed tissue and looked for hangers. Each one was handled delicately as though they were thin glass and each was filled with a story.
My mother’s faded plastic angel needs a new bow, but I hung it as is. The little white fabric duck that Judy Skinner brought to an apartment tree trimming party is still with us. The dough ornaments made by nieces and nephews have cracked, but get put on the lower branches for balance and diversion. The gifts of hand painted balls and crocheted snowflakes and mysterious creations are all returned to a tree for another display of history.
Great-aunt Eleonor has contributed inadvertently to our tree. She didn’t gift them to us; they were handed down and down again. I send a private message to her as I handle her legacy with care. The representation of travel, creativity and children’s offerings over the years fill the branches. More importantly they fill my heart with joy. What a representation of life’s wonderous events.
The new grandchildren ornaments, named and dated, add a fresh and current touch to the faded memories. They are interspersed with my mother’s era of studded sequins that we smirk at, but continue to hang each year.
How one small piece of holiday tradition can solicit so many feelings is a miracle in itself. It can be a cleansing or a curse. It is often both and necessary to keep us human and in touch.
Some sad times can turn into happy occasions. The celebration of life for an elderly uncle can turn into a raucous affair with toasts and stories and much laughter. Happy times like Christmas can bring sadness. What once was and is no more can overwhelm even the most stoic of us.
When the creche gets set up with its ancient figures, I remember fondly moving the three kings daily from the back of the tree toward the manger, until at last, on Jan. 6 they got to be front and center with gifts I never understood but sounded exotic.
These days many people have cleaned it all up and out by Jan. 6. Valentines’ displays are up in no time with hardly a thought to the miracle of the guiding star, and the presence of decorated trees inside houses.
The magic of popsicle stick sleds and clothespin reindeer can’t be that easily replaced by chocolate hearts. Let me hold on a little bit longer.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.