STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Blabbermouth hashtag earned, but lowers discourse

Our soon-to-be former president has been called many things during the time he held public office. I am sure there were as many names as there were days in the White House. He learned early on that name calling begets name-calling, and it certainly lowered the bar on professional behavior.

I thought in the early months, four years ago, that name calling had reached a new low when he was labeled a blabbermouth. It was truly disrespectful. Unfortunately for him, it just might stick.

When someone doesn’t know when to keep quiet, there is potential for giving away the end of a movie or telling a long-held family secret. There is also potential for using profanity to label others; other people, other religions and races, other countries or worse. We were looking at the “worst” for a long time and it wasn’t pretty.

What began as seemingly harmless, however indiscreet, tweets turned into a fiasco. Unprecedented blabbing, gossiping and misguided commentary had the whole world watching and waiting for the next blurt. People around the world were holding their breath. Then the tweets, retweets and totally inappropriate remarks seemed to appear without too much breath holding.