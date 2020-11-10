STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Black Friday going, going gone?

Although it certainly will be harder to trample each other and fight over the newest version of PlayStation at six feet apart, there are other suggestions to gather the goods for this year.

Choose to shop well before Friday or on Small Business Saturday or just order a few things online but not on Cyber Monday. Wow, then there would be no mayhem at the big box stores. There would be no arrests, stampedes or brawls.

Remember when one man carried pepper spray and used it to get an advantage over others wanting an Xbox, and when people were trampled to death for a waffle maker? That just seems wrong. Of course, I have a waffle maker so I guess I should stay out of it.

Year after year people have topped off their last piece of pie and football games with a rush to be in a crowd. When the headlines read, “Black Friday marred by violence,” I really wondered if they should have read, “Black Friday marred by lack of common sense.” Let’s hope this year that there will be more thought by both the shoppers and the merchants. Let common sense prevail.