STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Black Friday going, going gone?

We are fast approaching “Black Friday.” What that will look like this year is anybody’s guess, but retailers are preparing for sales.
In fact, Amazon had a Black Friday sale in October, or maybe that was a “Prime” sale. I missed it, but I’m not worried. Target is having an all month-long Black Friday, and Walmart listed six different days so far for sales and curbside pickup. Kohls and all other big stores are providing guidelines and hours and sales, sales, sales.
So have no fear, opportunities for consumption are everywhere. No little pandemic is going to stop retail therapy. Local businesses will have the Small Business Saturday and Beaver Dam is having a Shop and Eat Your Heart Out promotion. With drawings and prizes and coupons there should be something for everyone.
Black Friday was named because it is the day retailers get out of the red, no longer have losses for the year and start making a profit. This year will have challenges, but with your help, things can look up. The title “Black Friday” may have come from the media, but there are some employees who claim they named it, because they worked such long hours that day and it was the busiest retail day of the year.
There is record of the Philadelphia Police Department naming the day after Thanksgiving “Black Friday” because of the huge traffic jams, crowded sidewalks and mobs of people in need of policing. Whoever named it, it’s so comforting to know we Americans have always had our priorities in order. Shop till we drop.
Although it certainly will be harder to trample each other and fight over the newest version of PlayStation at six feet apart, there are other suggestions to gather the goods for this year.
Choose to shop well before Friday or on Small Business Saturday or just order a few things online but not on Cyber Monday. Wow, then there would be no mayhem at the big box stores. There would be no arrests, stampedes or brawls.
Remember when one man carried pepper spray and used it to get an advantage over others wanting an Xbox, and when people were trampled to death for a waffle maker? That just seems wrong. Of course, I have a waffle maker so I guess I should stay out of it.
Year after year people have topped off their last piece of pie and football games with a rush to be in a crowd. When the headlines read, “Black Friday marred by violence,” I really wondered if they should have read, “Black Friday marred by lack of common sense.” Let’s hope this year that there will be more thought by both the shoppers and the merchants. Let common sense prevail.
The truth is we have a choice. We can choose to shop any day of the year or on the many days when discounts are high. We can order online, pick up things curbside, and avoid the whole mass confusion. We can purchase gift cards for food and services as well as the other items we once bought. We can also make donations in the name of our loved ones, and give gifts that keep on giving.
Continuing to support local businesses who support non-profit organizations throughout the community keeps money circulating within the area.
We can all shop locally and small and get as many gift cards from local merchants as we need for gifts. Each store that lists safe and social distanced buying options should have all our attention. Each store that follows healthy practices and promotes safety will be here next year. Then we can once again trample each other and fight over the newest version of whatever the trends dictate.
We can use this as an opportunity to assist local businesses without risking life and limb. Times and circumstances dictate creative approaches to former behaviors. Black Friday will live on. But I’d really like it if we all did too.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
