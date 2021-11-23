STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Black Friday started a month ago and Christmas is not at-risk

This new crack in the cosmic egg of commerce might just be one more in a series of dupings that cause us to lose sleep at night. I’ve not heard from any local artisans, restauranteurs or shop owners that their merchandise is in holding tanks in China. Buying locally can ease fears and support your community. Gift cards to all local businesses can offer recipients of your generosity an opportunity to chose meals, items and activities they will enjoy.

Now what does that have to do with all the shortages? I am not dismissing the real impaired flow of goods and a diminished workforce, but I am saying we can work through this without panicking and without feeling deprived of our favorite brand of toilet paper.

The threatened shortages of pumpkin and pet food have started a run on things, but know that there is not a nationwide shortage of food. The problem could be defined more as a food waste problem. But that’s another topic.

Bottlenecks may inconvenience us a bit, but demanding everything now is not the answer. If we can’t be flexible, we are doomed anyway. If we can’t be patient, we have learned nothing these past 20 months. If we can’t purchase a different brand of diapers without swearing, yelling at a store employee and blaming the politician of your choice, resilience is not something to put on your job application.