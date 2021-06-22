STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Book clubs are for everyone

Book clubs have been a lifesaver for many people around the country.

Long before Oprah Winfrey made book clubs cool, there were people coming together to discuss books, articles and topics of importance. For centuries civil discourse around one work of an author has taken place. Gathering to discuss a novel or non-fiction, or for the more ambitious, an author’s complete works can be a way to expand horizons, to express oneself, to make new friends. And of course it’s a way to get out of the house once a month. Even the Zoom book clubs provided endless rewards, except for the getting out of the house part.

Joining or forming a book club is, in my opinion, the best thing anyone can do for themselves. Trust me when I say that you will end up reading things and learning about things you never heard of before. Take “Professor and the Madman,” for example. At least half of all members of all books clubs will say “Yes please, take it, you can have it!” A challenging read in spite of its diminutive size for a book choice, it revealed more information about the making of a dictionary than anyone would ever imagine.