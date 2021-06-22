STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Book clubs are for everyone

Book clubs have been a lifesaver for many people around the country.
Long before Oprah Winfrey made book clubs cool, there were people coming together to discuss books, articles and topics of importance. For centuries civil discourse around one work of an author has taken place. Gathering to discuss a novel or non-fiction, or for the more ambitious, an author’s complete works can be a way to expand horizons, to express oneself, to make new friends. And of course it’s a way to get out of the house once a month. Even the Zoom book clubs provided endless rewards, except for the getting out of the house part.
Joining or forming a book club is, in my opinion, the best thing anyone can do for themselves. Trust me when I say that you will end up reading things and learning about things you never heard of before. Take “Professor and the Madman,” for example. At least half of all members of all books clubs will say “Yes please, take it, you can have it!” A challenging read in spite of its diminutive size for a book choice, it revealed more information about the making of a dictionary than anyone would ever imagine.
Without a book club to share opinions about it, no one would ever have a long conversation about who decides to write a dictionary and that it takes more than 70 years from start to finish, and hundreds of people working toward that one end. Who knew this before reading “The Professor and the Madman”? Well, maybe those who watched the movie with Sean Penn and Mel Gibson knew.
Book club selection processes vary from group to group. Some groups pick books month to month, rotating who in the club gets to pick. Others choose a whole year ahead by voting. Some groups choose three at a time, others follow best seller lists or library recommendations. Some book clubs are more specialized. They focus on one genre, one author or one geographic area or time period. Mysteries, biographies current events, social issues, business, and economic topics are just a few of specialized groups.
Most groups try to incorporate a little of everything from history to classics, novels to humor. The arduous task of selecting can be fun, and the animated contributions to presentations of books are always stimulating.
Herculean as it might seem, choosing books is part of the fun. Making a case for a particular author or title, members site reviews, recommendations, or personal preferences often based on interests. Ernest Hemmingway gets revisited, because Ken Burns brought him into the limelight once again. Maya Angelou is always a favorite. Jodi Picoult and John Grisham keep offering new volumes to consider, and the title “Keep Sharp” is a current topic by a popular author, Sanje Gupta. Who doesn’t want to polish our memories and stay healthy into our 90s and beyond?
Barbara Kingsolver has a number of works worthy of clubs and Pat Conroy is good to revisit. Many authors stretch our imagination or poke us in ways we need to be poked. True stories of people from around the world struggling to save their land, their families, their lives, capture any reader who wants to learn more about other places people and events. Historical fiction is a way to introduce the ways of the world unknown to many.
There are online book clubs to join if you want to read with a celebrity. Or chose an area of the country near you to meet people nearby. There are children’s book clubs sponsored by a variety of organizations to encourage children to read.
When I think of book club picks, I think of “The Help,” “Kite Runner,” “Water for Elephants,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and dozens of other wonderful stories that remain with me years after the discussion.
As book clubs turn a corner each year and its time to pick the next books, the process can be challenging, fun, exhausting and exhilarating, but once the job is done, let the reading begin, again.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.