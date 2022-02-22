STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Chatter and chitchat back by popular demand

It’s time for me to move to Finland. I’m needed there. My strong suit is in high demand so I’m saying good-bye. But since I live in Wisconsin it will be the requisite long good-bye. I may not be going anytime soon, but they’ll be waiting for my expertise when I get there.

The Finnish people are not big on small talk and have engaged teachers and courses to provide rudimentary beginnings to breaking the silence and connecting with their fellow Finns. Having been labeled as someone who will talk to anyone, anywhere, anytime, I am clearly ready to apply.

If they actually want someone with a degree, I’ll toss that in for padding on my application. Quite honestly, any one of my relatives could apply, without the degree in human behavior or communication arts, no questions asked.

It never occurred to me that a whole country could have a deficit in a skill we Wisconsinites utilize daily. “How ya doing?” “Nice day, eh?” and “What a cute dog” are floating in the air all around our fine state. I couldn’t imagine a need for a Chat Pack to be handed out to students studying the art of small talk. Laminated slips of paper detailing conversation starters are carried by enrollees to have as back up when they need a prompt.

Whether it’s Nordic reserve or the cold winter temperatures, they are not inclined to stand around chatting. The weather never stopped a die-hard Midwesterner from standing next to his car for 20 minutes when dropping someone off just to finish a play by play of the Monday night game. Who hasn’t experienced two people blocking a grocery aisle for an eternity while they plan their outing for later that day?

Many people have innate skills in conversation, but upon further investigation, I found more than 20 books on how to make small talk, all written in English. Maybe its not just the Finnish. Maybe this is a global situation requiring a return to the basics. Business Communications, Communicating for Success and Dale Carnegie certainly have already made their rounds here. But what about small talk? “What did you do over the weekend?” apparently needs to be revisited.

This could be partially due to the isolation and quarantine of the past 24 months or so. Working from home, being in virtual school and social distancing have not helped anyone who was not already inclined to chit-chat at the water cooler.

The Finns are not alone in needing to relearn how to tell someone their scarf is beautiful. The downside of this, no matter what the country or setting, is that we have been put on alert. When someone speaks to us in an airport or at a sports arena, we are wary of strangers making eye contact and soliciting response. Let’s keep this reconditioning out of the equation.

How are we at addressing co-workers and parents of our children’s friends? How are we in social settings that are respectable? There are many ways to break the ice. I like to know the name of the person in the seat next to me on an airplane so I know who’s arm I will draw blood from when there is turbulence.

The Finns are more inclined to engage in meaningful conversations once trust is established and exchange intellectual banter. Meaty conversations are not our cup of tea. Unless it’s really about meat, like if someone got deer over the weekend. Putting people at ease in awkward situations requires a bit of small talk. Not everyone will launch right into global economy, taxation or comparative religions at the unemployment office.

While waiting in line at the post office, introducing a lengthy plot from a recent foreign film might be overkill. Asking if they have seen any good movies lately is more appropriate.

This all is very intriguing from an international viewpoint. One thing that might keep me from gaining employment in Finland, doing something I love, is that I don’t even know how to say, “I love your shirt.” in Finnish.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.