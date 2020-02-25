STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Cheers to yoga in all its many forms; another beer?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another type of yoga that is catching on is beer yoga. Beer is not an ancient word from the Indus-Sarasvati civilization describing mantras and rituals. Beer yoga is modern day beer, drank while doing yoga. Come to think of it, maybe beer is a mantra, and a ritual as well.

Arguing that alcohol was sometimes used in yoga rituals in classical times, the marketing gimmick is working. Although videos show people with beer in hand while they do proud warrior or salutation to the sun, it would be a challenge to do downward facing dog holding a beer bottle. Most classes do yoga first and then end with sharing beer. Yes, this is definitely a mixed message.

For those who have been reluctant to try before, maybe a baby goat or an ice-cold brew is just the thing to get them out and moving with a group of like-minded people.

If these things make it less threatening, more appealing and lead to exercising body, mind and spirit, who can dispute the ultimate value? Transcendence of self through the practice of yoga can come in many forms. Getting classes out of traditional studios, and calling them things like “Yoga and Hops” is clever and enticing.