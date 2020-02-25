STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Cheers to yoga in all its many forms; another beer?

Hot yoga, flow yoga, forest yoga, power yoga and aero yoga are all recognizable ways to use posture and movement to reduce stress, increase concentration and gain strength and stamina. There are a multitude of reasons to do yoga and to try different methods now and then.
Sleeping better, gaining flexibly and mobility are just a few. Getting in shape can be one person’s reason for practicing yoga, and just learning to breathe can be someone else’s. It is truly a versatile and all-purpose activity. It detoxifies and aids in organ function, can relieve chronic pain and did I mention the calming effect?
In fact, when I heard about the inner calm, the attitude of gratitude and the living in the present, I knew yoga covered all bases. And there is more. Studies have found that yoga practice significantly increases levels of testosterone in the blood, which translates to steamier sex, increased confidence and performance.
Those are all listed as reasons to do yoga with traditional forms of yoga. Imagine my surprise when I learned about goat yoga a few years ago. It’s a real thing. All over the country people were trying out classes that combined nature and yoga, specifically, adorable baby animals who crawl all around, over and under the participants while they are trying to be calm, focused and posed.
I for one would be so distracted by the animals that my stretching would turn into petting. Although I have no doubt that goats are wonderful therapy animals, when they are not munching on your hoodie, I would not find them relaxing yoga companions. That’s just me.
You have free articles remaining.
Another type of yoga that is catching on is beer yoga. Beer is not an ancient word from the Indus-Sarasvati civilization describing mantras and rituals. Beer yoga is modern day beer, drank while doing yoga. Come to think of it, maybe beer is a mantra, and a ritual as well.
Arguing that alcohol was sometimes used in yoga rituals in classical times, the marketing gimmick is working. Although videos show people with beer in hand while they do proud warrior or salutation to the sun, it would be a challenge to do downward facing dog holding a beer bottle. Most classes do yoga first and then end with sharing beer. Yes, this is definitely a mixed message.
For those who have been reluctant to try before, maybe a baby goat or an ice-cold brew is just the thing to get them out and moving with a group of like-minded people.
If these things make it less threatening, more appealing and lead to exercising body, mind and spirit, who can dispute the ultimate value? Transcendence of self through the practice of yoga can come in many forms. Getting classes out of traditional studios, and calling them things like “Yoga and Hops” is clever and enticing.
One Bier Yoga site in Germany claims beer yoga is a marriage of two great loves. After all, they say, both are centuries old therapies for mind, body and soul. Not to be outdone, and trust me, I am not making this up, there is a spa in Malibu that offers Vino and Vinyasa—wine and yoga, Tan—the Sanskrit word for stretching—and Tequila, and Scotch and Stretching.
What’s next? Basketball and Bourbon? Spinning and Ginning? Volleyball and Vodka? Whatever happened to old fashioned water bottles? I guess I said it—it’s so old fashioned, and I don’t mean the cocktail made with brandy, sugar and bitters.
If none of this is making you want to sign up, there is always, karaoke yoga, cannabis yoga or nude yoga. All within your comfort zone, I am sure. Now let’s get back to something Wisconsinites can identify with—beer after hatha yoga. After hearing about the other types, this might be everyone’s cup of—beer.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.