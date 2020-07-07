STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Cherish wild horses, all they represent on Earth

The horses we came upon have been stranded on the Outer Banks for centuries and although wild creatures, they are quite tolerant of visitors. Not “come here buddy I want a ride” tolerant, but “we’ll let you pass on your walk to the beach without attacking you like a bear or moose” tolerant.

Although they weren’t as impressive as moose, or as elusive as bears, they were worthy of a quiet contemplative viewing and a few photos. They instilled reflection on what life might have been like when more species roamed freely in this country.

I think of my city-dwelling grandchildren who will sit patiently for hours to get a squirrel to approach or a chipmunk to eat out of their hands after many tries. Taming nature has been a part of our human condition for as long as bipeds have been roaming the Earth.

There was something very special about spotting these elusive local legends before we knew they were there. This accidental stop at a nature trail sign, and the presence of three beautiful horses indifferent to our passing, was a gift.

It seems there isn’t a lot everyone can agree upon these days. Can we all agree on the majestic commanding presence of a horse? Can we agree that nature is worthy of reflection? Can we respect all creatures roaming freely on a planet big enough for all?

We may not be traveling soon, and we may not be going far, but remembering other times and appreciating past experiences is a joy in itself. One friend recently told me she and her husband look at photos each evening and read journals and old letters and reflect on all they have done, and all the places they have been. It made me remember the wild horses. Wild horses couldn’t keep me away from those wonderful memories.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.