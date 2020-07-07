STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Cherish wild horses, all they represent on Earth
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Cherish wild horses, all they represent on Earth

When you begin a sentence with “Wild horses couldn’t drag me to …,” you are wrong. Wild horses could drag you almost anywhere, but they wouldn’t want to. They are peace loving, roaming horses who wouldn’t drag anyone anywhere. They grace the landscape in a few choice places around the globe and run freely along the shores of the Outer Banks in North Carolina and in places like Mongolia where they are revered.

My husband and I saw them while walking on a boardwalk nature trail toward the inlet to the sea near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, a few years ago. We were biking there. Just north of Carova Beach, we turned into a small parking lot that indicated a nature trail beyond the gates. We decided to take a break, parked our bikes and stumbled onto a wonderful boardwalk that wound into an “other-worldly” tidal marsh and dunes. Hearing a sound in the undergrowth, we turned. We know the familiar sound of squirrels, chipmunks and birds. This was definitely larger.

To our surprise, because we hadn’t done our homework about the area, we saw the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs. What a majestic site with the beach and the reeds as their backdrop. Now I wanted to learn more about the area. The Wright brothers take top billing, and the beaches are famous. What about these free-range horses?

At the end of the last ice age, about 12,000 years ago, the last of the truly wild horses disappeared, but that doesn’t keep us from enjoying the free roaming horses that remain in protected areas around the world. From Russia to Australia to China and Canada there are a variety of horses preserved from extinction thanks to forward thinking conservationists. A little closer to home, and reachable in person, not just National Geographic specials, there are herds in Montana, Nevada and North and South Dakota. One of the key attractions at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, are the feral horses, descendants of the Spanish Mustangs, brought over to North America in the 1500s.

The horses we came upon have been stranded on the Outer Banks for centuries and although wild creatures, they are quite tolerant of visitors. Not “come here buddy I want a ride” tolerant, but “we’ll let you pass on your walk to the beach without attacking you like a bear or moose” tolerant.

Although they weren’t as impressive as moose, or as elusive as bears, they were worthy of a quiet contemplative viewing and a few photos. They instilled reflection on what life might have been like when more species roamed freely in this country.

I think of my city-dwelling grandchildren who will sit patiently for hours to get a squirrel to approach or a chipmunk to eat out of their hands after many tries. Taming nature has been a part of our human condition for as long as bipeds have been roaming the Earth.

There was something very special about spotting these elusive local legends before we knew they were there. This accidental stop at a nature trail sign, and the presence of three beautiful horses indifferent to our passing, was a gift.

It seems there isn’t a lot everyone can agree upon these days. Can we all agree on the majestic commanding presence of a horse? Can we agree that nature is worthy of reflection? Can we respect all creatures roaming freely on a planet big enough for all?

We may not be traveling soon, and we may not be going far, but remembering other times and appreciating past experiences is a joy in itself. One friend recently told me she and her husband look at photos each evening and read journals and old letters and reflect on all they have done, and all the places they have been. It made me remember the wild horses. Wild horses couldn’t keep me away from those wonderful memories.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

