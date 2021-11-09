STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Column still stings just like misinformation

I was new to all that email propaganda, because I used my account for my business communications in those days. I used it to connect to family when I couldn’t reach them by phone. The speed was impressive and it did save on postage and playing phone tag.

In that venting article I wanted to once and for all expose all the crazy email pass arounds. I wanted to out the people who send the most ridiculous and far-fetched conspiracy theories to everyone they know. The more outrageous and the more fabrication, the more the emails got moved in and out of that crazy, wonderful interweb.

Once Facebook, Twitter and all the rest came along, there were even more venues to spread the misinformation. I thought it was a passing fad, and soon would be of no real significance. Boy, was I wrong. That train left the station. That horse is out of the barn. That cat is out of the bag. Whatever other cliché you can think of, add it now. The options to spread the slander and distortion are ubiquitous.

Many of us took it upon ourselves to remind family and friends, and old college roommates that as much as we like to hear from them, we’d rather have a personal message with news of family, health and travel. We didn’t need that message from a supposed ex-general who is revealing some truth about a long since dead president. We were omitted from their lists.