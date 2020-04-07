STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Complain or refrain, you get to choose
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Complain or refrain, you get to choose

We’ve become a nation of knee-jerk reactionaries. And in a country where so many of us have knee replacements, we shouldn’t be going around jerking them all over. We tend to respond to things with a proprietary and definitive “rightness” that only leads to further divisiveness.

Yes, I am talking about all the news shows we talk back to, all the posts we want to respond to, all the phone calls that are unsolicited and interrupting our lives. And I am talking about all the television shows that are “so awful and crude” that we find offensive and can hardly watch every week. I am even talking about reacting to clothes we don’t have to buy or be uncomfortable in. We rant and rave and carry on and we know the world is “going to hell in a handbag,” or is it a bushel basket?

The point is we don’t have to watch that broadcast. We don’t have to be on Facebook, Twitter or any of the social media that make smoke come out of our ears. We sure don’t have to answer the phone. I personally want to thank the inventor of Caller ID, who probably was a woman and who obviously thought of it while she was cooking dinner and listening to spelling words.

When the phone rings, choose not to answer. It’s your phone, your house, your time. Blood pressure remains steady and life goes on; no jerking of knees.

When television is less than entertaining, turn it off. If you don’t like the styles, don’t buy them. It’s OK not to wear 5-inch heels that hurt or make you tip over. Who wants to be sexy when you can be smart? And you can be both without ruining your Achilles tendon.

We have become a nation of hysteria. Not to be confused with the 2011 movie of the same name about the invention of the vibrator. I didn’t see it, but I am quite sure it wasn’t an award winner. That’s my point, we got to choose not to view it, didn’t we?

This theory works for all things in our lives. If you don’t like a performer for his political beliefs, it’s not your duty or responsibility to bad mouth and complain about him, just don’t buy a ticket. If you don’t approve of a play for its content, don’t attend. If you disagree with an organization because of what they do, don’t join, don’t support them. You get to choose which party to go to.

These things don’t ruin our day just because they exist. They get to us because we let them. We invite them into our lives. We then carry them with us, thus letting them ruin our day. They fester throughout our waking hours, instead of being left alone.

Let your message be sent with your dissent and your absence. Don’t answer. Don’t attend. Your silence, your boycott is heard. Just ask Captain C.C. Boycott, the English land agent who was the first victim of this. The Irish renters withheld their rent, refusing to comply. His laborers and servants quit, refusing to work for him. He was ostracized and booted back to England, hat in hand.

Screen your calls. And let the pollster do her job with people who don’t get upset with her. Screen your life. And let others choose what they want in theirs. Not everything has to be complicated and challenging.

I wish I knew who first said that ships don’t sink because of the water around them. Ships sink because of the water that gets into them. Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside and weigh you down.

Confucius said don’t let yourself be overwhelmed, focus on what matters. Keep it simple. Of course, so did many other philosophers like Ashutosh Maheshwari and Pinterest, for that matter. Victor Frankl put it this way, “Between stimulus and response there is space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

