STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Complain or refrain, you get to choose

We’ve become a nation of knee-jerk reactionaries. And in a country where so many of us have knee replacements, we shouldn’t be going around jerking them all over. We tend to respond to things with a proprietary and definitive “rightness” that only leads to further divisiveness.

Yes, I am talking about all the news shows we talk back to, all the posts we want to respond to, all the phone calls that are unsolicited and interrupting our lives. And I am talking about all the television shows that are “so awful and crude” that we find offensive and can hardly watch every week. I am even talking about reacting to clothes we don’t have to buy or be uncomfortable in. We rant and rave and carry on and we know the world is “going to hell in a handbag,” or is it a bushel basket?

The point is we don’t have to watch that broadcast. We don’t have to be on Facebook, Twitter or any of the social media that make smoke come out of our ears. We sure don’t have to answer the phone. I personally want to thank the inventor of Caller ID, who probably was a woman and who obviously thought of it while she was cooking dinner and listening to spelling words.

When the phone rings, choose not to answer. It’s your phone, your house, your time. Blood pressure remains steady and life goes on; no jerking of knees.