STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Criminals Get Chance to Change

I am not actually sure that is how it is done, but I have heard that they are paying home visits to the addresses of 1,000 identified criminals and gang members and offering the opportunity to relinquish contraband items, firearms, and drugs. In one case, a Lamborghini was ceased. That might have been a little more difficult to give up, but I am sure the police were more than appreciative.

With this cooperation comes a chance of a lifetime to turn in their weapons, change their careers and move in a different direction once they re-enter society. Once business picks up and they go back to a life of crime, there will be no turning back for most. But now, during the coronavirus lockdown, these known criminals, gang members and violent offenders are being offered an out.

These house calls by law enforcement are in response to the fact that stabbings, robbery, and gun crimes have been down enough to believe this would be a time to reset society on all levels. The newly formed “Violence Suppression Units” consist of more than 600 professionals ready to aide and encourage healthy life styling, and of course “suppress” criminal behavior.