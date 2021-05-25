STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Dig into gardening for fresh food and intangible rewards

The rental house in Beaver Dam offered a bigger plot of land and my uncle even came to rototill it for us. We had no clue that just turning over dirt with a cheap shovel might have taken most of the first growing season. Again, we planted, this time in neat rows, and watered; but again, the weeds seemed to keep one step ahead of us.

A tire sandbox for our firstborn kept him busy while we sweat and swore at the futility of this venture. In the end, we were quite proud of our end results. Kohlrabi eaten right out of the garden.

Beets were my favorite for garden art. The purple veined greens interspersed with lettuce and carrots produce a work of art at first view. I decided the weeds added their own beauty with the variety of height, colors and texture.

The first home we owned offered not only a garden plot but a grape vine that we soon found out attracted bees, made a mess and needed harvesting—but even without Google to help us with details we managed to harvest, gift the grapes to anyone willing to make jam, jellies or wine. At that point we had two small children and were both working, wine and jam were not in my wheelhouse.