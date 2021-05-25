STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Dig into gardening for fresh food and intangible rewards

This goes out to all those gardeners who started new gardens last year out of boredom, desperation, curiosity or a true interest in farming.
Don’t give up. Please, continue the effort. No matter how many rabbits ate your pepper plants, no matter how many birds nipped on your tomatoes, no matter how many millions of bugs tried out your broccoli, do not despair.
This is a life long endeavor and if I had quit every time my cucumbers had holes in them or my attempt at asparagus failed, I’d have quit every year. The hours of therapy, exercise and fresh air outweigh the lack of produce.
I’d better put in my disclaimer right now, I am down to just peppers and tomatoes for this year, but it doesn’t mean I haven’t enjoyed pole beans, snap peas, and all the zucchini anyone could eat over the years.
We started gardening at a lower apartment that abutted a parking lot for a very busy and rowdy bar in West Allis. We dug up a four by six-foot piece of hard clay like earth full of weeds next to the building and there we began our first effort.
We both had full-fledged farmers and gardeners in our family and felt compelled to try our hand at it. After all, how hard can it be? You put some seeds in and wait. We really didn’t know much about the part where you have to water, weed, and thin. We did get lots of lettuce among the weeds, and the carrots and radishes hid nicely underground so they survived in spite of us.
The rental house in Beaver Dam offered a bigger plot of land and my uncle even came to rototill it for us. We had no clue that just turning over dirt with a cheap shovel might have taken most of the first growing season. Again, we planted, this time in neat rows, and watered; but again, the weeds seemed to keep one step ahead of us.
A tire sandbox for our firstborn kept him busy while we sweat and swore at the futility of this venture. In the end, we were quite proud of our end results. Kohlrabi eaten right out of the garden.
Beets were my favorite for garden art. The purple veined greens interspersed with lettuce and carrots produce a work of art at first view. I decided the weeds added their own beauty with the variety of height, colors and texture.
The first home we owned offered not only a garden plot but a grape vine that we soon found out attracted bees, made a mess and needed harvesting—but even without Google to help us with details we managed to harvest, gift the grapes to anyone willing to make jam, jellies or wine. At that point we had two small children and were both working, wine and jam were not in my wheelhouse.
Our second home allowed us to experiment with rototilling ourselves, and while three children played, we tried Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and even spinach in an adjoining lot next to our house. That was a fine garden—complete with baby rabbits—until someone bought the lot we were squatting on. Gone was our garden and baseball field, but the new neighbors were wonderful. We had to find a place for gardening and chose raised beds next to the garage, where we have tried a dozen varieties of produce.
Not only vegetables kept me going outdoors. Flowers, bushes and ground covers got me through many crises with family and friends. Surgeries, deaths, arguments, all were eased by digging dirt, rearranging plants, trimming and weeding and watering.
If your brother had heart surgery, plant a bush. If your friend is getting divorced, put in 100 bulbs. If your daughter drops out of school, start some rhubarb. If your son’s girlfriend is pregnant, divide your daisies.
See how easy life is when you garden? There is a solution that takes your mind off the issue at hand, requires attention and provides you with a positive result. Keep your eye on the prize: BLTs with your very own, home grown tomatoes.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.