STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Diverse from what?

The only people who were remotely diverse in the village I grew up in were the three Lutheran families. They were never referred to as Lutheran. They were, in fact, non-Catholics. My village had Catholics and non-Catholics and a mixed marriage would have been between a Catholic and non-Catholic. That is as mixed as anyone would have dared, but no one dared.

I actually had a friend who used to say she was in a mixed marriage, because she was Irish and her husband was Italian even though they were both Catholic. It got the laugh and made the point. We all live very sheltered lives in our own little worlds surrounded by like-minded people. “Others” are often not allowed in, not understood, and not liked, for no reason except that they are “other.”

This childhood prejudice for most people dissolves with education, exposure, experiences and enlightenment. It also is carefully taught or it wouldn’t be present in the first place. We don’t always hear words of disdain, although many do; we hear intonation, reference, and suggestion. We hear bias and we see discrimination.

My village was full of loving people who raised children not to lie or steal, to be kind and thoughtful. It also was full of a wariness when it came to people of differences.