STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Diverse from what?
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Diverse from what?

The only people who were remotely diverse in the village I grew up in were the three Lutheran families. They were never referred to as Lutheran. They were, in fact, non-Catholics. My village had Catholics and non-Catholics and a mixed marriage would have been between a Catholic and non-Catholic. That is as mixed as anyone would have dared, but no one dared.

I actually had a friend who used to say she was in a mixed marriage, because she was Irish and her husband was Italian even though they were both Catholic. It got the laugh and made the point. We all live very sheltered lives in our own little worlds surrounded by like-minded people. “Others” are often not allowed in, not understood, and not liked, for no reason except that they are “other.”

This childhood prejudice for most people dissolves with education, exposure, experiences and enlightenment. It also is carefully taught or it wouldn’t be present in the first place. We don’t always hear words of disdain, although many do; we hear intonation, reference, and suggestion. We hear bias and we see discrimination.

My village was full of loving people who raised children not to lie or steal, to be kind and thoughtful. It also was full of a wariness when it came to people of differences.

Many of us have moved on. We work in business environments that have had diversity training, we learned about equity laws and had seminars on inclusion. Most of us responded by immediately saying that’s not me. I am not a sexist, racist, or ageist. I am not a homophobe or a xenophobe. I love everyone. No you don’t. Some of you don’t even love your neighbor.

But also we didn’t know if diversity training was going to mean Taco Tuesday. We didn’t know if equity meant tokenism. Recruiting a small number of underrepresented groups in order to give the appearance of equity in the workforce, is not equity. And if inclusion means acceptance, how does anybody make that happen? We can change the laws, but we need to change ourselves.

Resmaa Menakem, in his book, “My Grandmother’s Hands,” explores the complex effects of racism and white privilege. I listened to a podcast interview recently and what struck me most was a question he asks when he addresses a large group. He asks, “Who believes in Diversity?” Of course, everyone raises their hands. But then he adds…” Diverse from what?”

That loaded question says it all. As in my village where you were either Catholic, or not; many see the world as being white or not white. When the bar is set at white male, including a few women and minorities is being diverse. If we have a base of white superiority, of course we are racist.

I knew growing up that men were stronger than women, that the Packers were better than the Bears and the Braves were better than the Yankees. I knew my religion, my state, my school, even my relatives were better than anybody else’s. Its all we knew. Imagine my shock when I learned others thought the same thing.

They were learning that their team was best, their religion got them into heaven, their heritage was superior. Others learned that they had the best health care, the best government, the best country.

We only have to look at the maps that we were given as children to know we are bigger and better. The northern hemisphere is two-thirds the size of the southern hemisphere. Never mind that hemi means half. Only now are schools rolling out replacements of the Mercator map and showing Africa to be larger than both Canada and Russia. That’s just one example of undermining and marginalizing.

According to Jane Elliot a well-known author and lecturer, “God created one race, the human race. We created racism. The lie of race is made up to justify ignorant behavior.” II saw an interview with her where she was wearing a sweatshirt that read, “Prejudice is a commitment to ignorance.”

If we are all Homo sapiens, then what is diversity but the acceptance and respect of individual differences within one human race?

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

