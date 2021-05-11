STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Do we know who our friends are?

If having back up batteries, back up tires, backup generators, and backup copies of documents is reasonable and essential, why wouldn’t everyone want back up people? Shouldn’t the phrase “I’ve got your back” actually mean something?

It seems to me, in all situations, having backup would be imperative. From completing difficult tasks to everyday assistance, it always helps to have people behind the people.

We backup our data, because everything is at risk if we don’t. What about backing up our humans? Aren’t they at risk?

Think of all our young people on the precarious playground who are waiting to be chosen for a side on the team. Think of the middle years and the need to have a lab partner in biology who is smarter than you. Later on, when you need to know who you can count on for committee members to build a float, to hold a fundraiser or plan a prom, who you gonna call?

Beyond high school, whether it’s additional educational settings or work situations, it all involves people. Sharing rides, getting assignments or having someone to fill in a shift requires backup. Each additional person helps to create an environment of safety and support. Just knowing someone is out there who cares enough to pitch in, lend a helping hand or assist, is often enough for us to manage, to get by.