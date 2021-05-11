STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Do we know who our friends are?

If having back up batteries, back up tires, backup generators, and backup copies of documents is reasonable and essential, why wouldn’t everyone want back up people? Shouldn’t the phrase “I’ve got your back” actually mean something?
It seems to me, in all situations, having backup would be imperative. From completing difficult tasks to everyday assistance, it always helps to have people behind the people.
We backup our data, because everything is at risk if we don’t. What about backing up our humans? Aren’t they at risk?
Think of all our young people on the precarious playground who are waiting to be chosen for a side on the team. Think of the middle years and the need to have a lab partner in biology who is smarter than you. Later on, when you need to know who you can count on for committee members to build a float, to hold a fundraiser or plan a prom, who you gonna call?
Beyond high school, whether it’s additional educational settings or work situations, it all involves people. Sharing rides, getting assignments or having someone to fill in a shift requires backup. Each additional person helps to create an environment of safety and support. Just knowing someone is out there who cares enough to pitch in, lend a helping hand or assist, is often enough for us to manage, to get by.
That is why I am sometimes confused by toasts at weddings. When the best friend or brother gets a bit too revealing, and starts sounding snarky, off color or just plain inappropriate, I start to cringe. If this is supposed to be the “best” man, I sure don’t want to hear anything from the others. This is the guy who is supposed to be there for the couple embarking on a life together. They are going to face challenges and hardships and will need a friend, not a comic who reminds them of past affairs and poor judgement.
There have also been roasts that start out innocently enough paying tribute to someone and in a few short “good natured” barbs turn into a mean-spirited insult-fest. I can’t understand what the audience finds funny in bashing someone’s looks, activities and contributions in one fell swoop. Funny stories, and light-hearted jabs are well received, but when people start to squirm, and the honoree has frozen his face into a semi-smile, we all know what unraveling looks like.
Family and friends are the ones who are supposed to be our buoys. I realize not all families lather praise and offer support. In fact, in my family it was sparse, but honest. When my older brother saw me about to go out on a date he said, “You don’t look half bad.” I basked in his praise. I interpreted it as his way of saying I chose my clothing well and looked good that night. He wasn’t going to get mushy or let a compliment go to my head.
In business and the political arena there is a great need for positivity. People who surround themselves with a strong support system are much more likely to succeed in whatever they chose to attempt. Research and personal observation conclude that flying solo is less desirable than having a good co-pilot and a great team of auxiliary personnel.
Positive input from intelligent co-workers, caring family members and loyal friends is the key to success. Constructive criticism is equally important to challenge, evaluate and listen to reasonable suggestions.
When leaders fail to have all this in place, it can lead to disaster. “Yes men” and false friends can destroy any kind of democracy, and without good critics who are on their side, it can be a slippery slope to failure. Overabundance of false praise on one side, and destructive and endless vitriol on the other serve no purpose.
Knowing who will be there, really be there for us, is the best comfort on this journey. In the words of the beloved Beatles, “I get by with a little help from my friends.” And of course, Bill Withers said it best, “We all need somebody to lean on.”
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.