STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Does Congress work anymore?

Congress just doesn’t work anymore. The system is broken. Representation is a sham. Congress is gutless. Democracy is on the verge of collapse. The biggest problem is that no one is addressing the problems.

I could go on and on with all the words and phrases I hear that make me want to scream or drink or both. It’s hard to comment on the end of representation by the people in 700 words or less.

Do money and media run the country? Is important business being conducted for the benefit of the nation or the benefit of individuals? The big question is—what are they doing in Washington? Wait. I think I know the answer to that one. They are out raising money for their re-election.

This kind of thinking makes it easy to understand why people will stand in line for hours, even days to acquire a new iPhone, but won’t get in line to vote. When they stand and wait to make a purchase, they get what they were promised, with voting—not so much.

Stonewalling progress, not listening, not working together for the common good, not acting on anyone’s behalf except their own, has become a trademark of our politicians. In my mother’s vernacular, this kind of bad behavior puts them each in a position of “just asking for trouble.” And they get it. In spades. And some of them enjoy the fight; they wallow in the conflict. Others ignore it all completely and even sleep soundly at night. Where are the C-words in Washington? What ever happened to communication? Cooperation? Compromise? Collaboration? Have they fallen by the wayside because those who are now in power don’t believe that non-partisan and productivity go together?

In “City of Rivals: Restoring the Glorious Mess of American Democracy” by Jason Grumet, the president of the Bipartisan Policy Center, he covers the basic steps toward reform and progress. He covers the dysfunction that seems prevalent with the extremism on both sides of the aisle, but also addresses the possibilities of bipartisan accomplishments.

Forty-five years ago, the Watergate scandal shook all faith in government, and it was fodder for the media and poison for the party. Since then, there have been reformers and opponents to big-government and everybody in between. The worst being the apathetic who simply ignore or condemn all things having to do with any branch of our government.

Healthy skepticism is constructive and good for discourse. Unwavering condemnation is caustic and can be destructive. We may not all read this book, but we can all take a step back and reevaluate our own set-in stone opinions. The dialogue needs to take place before the predictions of civil unrest, the chaos that has begun, comes front and center.

American has strength in forward thinking and can-do attitudes. For as long as we don’t roadblock each other every step of the way, we actually look like we want progress and services.

We’ve been exposed to a “House of Cards” portrayal of government and feel betrayed by those who were supposed to be working on our behalf. Naïve as that sounds, I’ll go one step further and say we all just want someone like Dave, of the eponymous movie, to introduce fiscal balance, and model behavior of intelligence and kindness.

One pathetic example of using our monetary resources that is written about around the world is that the U.S. has a $750 billion defense program, but we citizens get calls with regularity to support our veterans. And we do, but am I the only one who thinks we don’t use enough of that $750,000,000,000 to provide health care, job training or other services to our veterans?

The next time you get a call raising money for veterans, call your representative and ask for some of that $750 billion to actually help our armed forces and veterans. It’s a good start.

We have many representatives who still believe in the system, who want to do the right thing. They have to know we support them so they can follow through on upholding their oath of office.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.