STELLPFLUG COLUMN: E-sports not only a thing, but colleges offer degrees
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: E-sports not only a thing, but colleges offer degrees

Ohio State University has a new undergraduate major, and not everyone is happy with their alma mater for introducing the gaming industry to academia. Alumni can’t seem to agree about whether being part of this $150 billion industry called e-sports is an insult to the integrity of the university or if they are merely keeping up with the times.

Although the major and full curriculum may be relatively new, Ohio State is just one of dozens of universities across the country trying to keep up with this popular and lucrative wave of the future. The coursework for e-sports includes business and finance skills as well as focusing on the creation of games, coaching other gamers, and believe it or not, use in the medical field.

In order to keep up with the times and technology, like that is ever going to happen, I decided to investigate e-sports. I got quite an education. Keep in mind, I missed this whole genre by simply not paying attention and maintaining a luddite standing while this was evolving.

e-sports have been around since the ‘70s. Pac-man and Donkey Kong were just video games I had never played. Arcade games seemed relatively harmless and benign and I wasn’t interested. Games with names like Street Fighter and Warcraft held no appeal to me. While I was busy dismissing a lot of this as a passing fancy, the rest of the world was honing skills, entering competitions and winning prizes.

I clearly did not envision a few kids in a basement becoming hundreds of thousands around the world entering tournaments and vying for titles and championships. I can’t be the only one out of touch with this reality, but something this popular is still foreign to me. Imagine my surprise to find out there are over three million participants in e-sports leagues and there are full-time participants earning seven figure salaries.

In fact, I still have a hard time calling it a sport. I am used to muscles and physical prowess presenting at a sporting event. From my limited understanding, what is lacking in muscles is more than made up for in quick reflexes, depth of understanding of strategy and highly developed communication skills, even if it is in a language unknown to most mere mortals.

Believe it or not, there are already claims of injuries. Back, shoulders, eye strain and perhaps buttocks issues are being reported and treated. I am not sure about buttocks.

As for Ohio State, in just a few short years, e-sports programs went from being available at seven schools, then ten, and now more than 100 colleges offer programs. More than half of them offering degrees and scholarships. Focusing on business, management or skills, this major provides endless opportunities for a career. With brochures out there encouraging bachelor of science in e-sports management, what game playing teen isn’t getting his head turned?

Included in the major are psychology, statistics, technology and business models. All look appealing to the populous who already spend a great deal of time polishing their gaming skills.

Leagues, and tournaments span the globe with electronic sports gaining viewership. There are stadiums with seating, and more than 250 million people watching events live and online. Many viewers play at some level of competency as well. The prizes are being compared to major sporting events, which seems surreal to the traditional fan of uniformed teams competing in a real, not virtual, setting.

The final frontier might be coming soon with talk of e-sports being part of the Olympic Games. With a player base of more than one million players, League of Legends will become a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games, recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

It might be time to redefine sports and the athletic component. Although the longevity of some games may put them on shaky ground and the violence of others may be contrary to Olympic guidelines, we will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, financial motivation may catapult these events onto every college campus as well as into the Olympics. We may even see people wearing “Ninja” Blevins jerseys as the Fortnite superstar gains athletic status alongside Aaron Rodgers—or not.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

