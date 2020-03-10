STELLPFLUG COLUMN: E-sports not only a thing, but colleges offer degrees

Ohio State University has a new undergraduate major, and not everyone is happy with their alma mater for introducing the gaming industry to academia. Alumni can’t seem to agree about whether being part of this $150 billion industry called e-sports is an insult to the integrity of the university or if they are merely keeping up with the times.

Although the major and full curriculum may be relatively new, Ohio State is just one of dozens of universities across the country trying to keep up with this popular and lucrative wave of the future. The coursework for e-sports includes business and finance skills as well as focusing on the creation of games, coaching other gamers, and believe it or not, use in the medical field.

In order to keep up with the times and technology, like that is ever going to happen, I decided to investigate e-sports. I got quite an education. Keep in mind, I missed this whole genre by simply not paying attention and maintaining a luddite standing while this was evolving.