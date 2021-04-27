STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Earth Day is everyday but not everyone got the memo

Random as it may seem, major geological events that occur do not take us, the humans of the earth, into account. We were not hit by an asteroid this week. Does that mean the universe conspired to save the planet? Nope. Just lucky coincidence.

We, however, have been asked to take the earth into account when we choose our actions. Seems unfair, doesn’t it?

Earth Day has come and gone for another year of wonderful events, programs, activities and awareness. There is nothing more hopeful than when and entire classroom of children are involved with trail clean ups, volunteering on a farm, or park cleanups. All over the state and the nation, community groups, non-profits and senior centers, come together to make the earth a little tidier, a little cleaner, a tiny bit more inhabitable.

They can’t control emissions, factory run offs or the ozone layer in a day, but they can contribute to the one step forward of mankind preserving the only planet we have that sustains human life.

Not everyone can wash crude oil off wildlife or take six-pack rings off of choking turtles and birds. But everyone can choose not to throw their waste out of their car windows, or off the side of a hiking trail. Some things seem so obvious, but maybe not.