STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Family memories ring a bell

We all know that every time a bell rings an angel gets her wings. But did you know that every time I opened the boxes of bells that my mother collected, I thought of her. I also thought of Edgar Allan Poe. My mom and Edgar Allan Poe; quite a combination.

I am not sure if my mother knew who Edgar Allan Poe was, or if she ever read his poem “The Bells,” but I am sure that he had her in mind when he wrote it. After all, her bell collection would rival any in the land.

“Hear the sledges with the bells- silver bells! What a world of merriment their medley foretells! How they tinkle, tinkle, tinkle in the icy air of night!... all the heavens seem to twinkle...”

And it goes on from the silver bells of happiness to the golden bells of joy and rapture to the brazen bells of turbulence and terror to the iron bells of danger and despair. One poem, four stanzas and it goes from full of joy and happiness to fear to death in 60 seconds. When I studied this in high school we learned about onomatopoeia, words imitating sound. When I read it as an adult, I learned about art imitating life. And when I open the boxes of bells, I know that a full life contains it all.

Jingling and tingling, shrieking and eventually tolling. Yup, that’s life. And my mother’s life was full of it all.