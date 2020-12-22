STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Family memories ring a bell

We all know that every time a bell rings an angel gets her wings. But did you know that every time I opened the boxes of bells that my mother collected, I thought of her. I also thought of Edgar Allan Poe. My mom and Edgar Allan Poe; quite a combination.
I am not sure if my mother knew who Edgar Allan Poe was, or if she ever read his poem “The Bells,” but I am sure that he had her in mind when he wrote it. After all, her bell collection would rival any in the land.
“Hear the sledges with the bells- silver bells! What a world of merriment their medley foretells! How they tinkle, tinkle, tinkle in the icy air of night!... all the heavens seem to twinkle...”
And it goes on from the silver bells of happiness to the golden bells of joy and rapture to the brazen bells of turbulence and terror to the iron bells of danger and despair. One poem, four stanzas and it goes from full of joy and happiness to fear to death in 60 seconds. When I studied this in high school we learned about onomatopoeia, words imitating sound. When I read it as an adult, I learned about art imitating life. And when I open the boxes of bells, I know that a full life contains it all.
Jingling and tingling, shrieking and eventually tolling. Yup, that’s life. And my mother’s life was full of it all.
The boxes of bells had been rejected by my siblings as junk. They had been rejected by the grandchildren as items to clutter a shelf and probably need dusting or polishing. They are a collection of glass and brass and silver and ceramic. They say “Wisconsin Dells” and “Alaska” and “Texas” and “Arizona.”
They say “Merry Christmas” and “God Bless America.” There are angels and churches and ladies with parasols.
They were given to her over the years by friends and family and then carefully placed in a hutch to be displayed for all to see. When the cabinet overflowed some were retired to her basement, never more to be seen until I unpacked them. There were clown bells, cat bells and bird bells.
What on earth would I do with them?
No problem. Package them up, mail them off, and send them into the world carrying a memory or two. They have been joyfully received by great-grandchildren as a gift from great-grandma; surprises in the mail. I include a message of remembrance, a story of the great-grandma they didn’t meet but who loved to cook, to dance, to party. I send a message of how she loved her bells.
The one with the name “Dorothy” on it was sent to my friends’ daughter, Dorothy. And so, they were dispersed. It’s taken several years and dozens of packages, but I am down to a shoebox. There were three large microwave-sized boxes.
I saved some for my own grandchildren. Her death preceded their birth. When they get older, they will be gifted a bell and a story. The value is in the story. This is true of much of the evidence of our lives. Of course, there will be one or two of these great-grandchildren who will cherish the bells.
“What a gush of euphony voluminously wells. How it swells, how it dwells on the Future! How it tells of the rapture that impels to the rhyming and the chiming of the bells.”
Can we all pause for just a moment and think about “the throbbing and the sobbing,” “the moaning and the groaning,” the clanging and the clashing and the roar?
In the retelling, in the sharing of the story, let’s let the tinkle and the twinkle win out. Who needs twanging and clanging when we can be “keeping time, time, time, in a sort of Runic rhyme, to the tintinnabulation that so musically wells, from the bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, from the jingling and the tinkling of the bells?”
Merry Christmas, everyone.
