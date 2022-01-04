STELLPFLUG COLUMN: First World problems

We tend to carry on about everything from the wind-blown tree branches in the yard to the late package delivery. Until we pause. Until we think. Until we realize that people lost their homes and some lost family members in big storms around the country. And we are whining about picking up branches? About a downed tree we can afford to have removed? Seriously?

A late package that we could afford to order and wrap for a loved one. Yes, it was a canvas print and yes, it is special, but will the world be affected if they get it after Christmas? And, a 40-year-old refrigerator breaking down? Hasn’t it served us well and aren’t we glad we could keep an old brown refrigerator freezer in the basement for overflow? How many people have no surplus food products to keep cold in a basement fridge? How many have no basement? No extra refrigerator?

If we have learned anything in the past two years, is it not to be grateful for all we have? If we know anything about the world, we know that we live in an abundance-oriented culture where waste isn’t given a thought. We live where new always wins over used and where we get to complain about anything that is less than our high expectations.