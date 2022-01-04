STELLPFLUG COLUMN: First World problems

On Christmas Day, we offered our Godson a beer. It was a quiet day, no large gathering. Three guests and he and his parents were part of the party of five for dinner. My husband went down to the basement to retrieve the beer only to discover the exploded cans of Diet Coke, Seven Up, and other product purchases we made for the potential guests we ended up not having these past two years.
The refrigerator was well below freezing and all items suffered the consequences. Pieces of can and glass were everywhere inside and brown ice covered the boxes of pears, oranges and grapefruit.
Two boxes of oranges and two boxes of grapefruit, our gift to ourselves and others from the Lions Club were rock hard. We had put them in the fruit drawer and the rest were still in boxes. Lost to an old, tired refrigerator’s temperament. I mean temperature. Two beautiful boxes of FFA pears also fell victim to the deep freeze, minus the ones we ate and gifted, and a few in the upstairs fridge.
I was more sad than mad, and I knew immediately that we had been living on borrowed time since that particular appliance was in the house when we moved in… 40 years ago.
We tend to take things harder at Christmas time. Our feeling is “One more thing!” The inconvenience, the expense, the mess, all more than we need at a time when there are far more significant events occurring. There you have it. Many things far more significant than our second refrigerator.
We tend to carry on about everything from the wind-blown tree branches in the yard to the late package delivery. Until we pause. Until we think. Until we realize that people lost their homes and some lost family members in big storms around the country. And we are whining about picking up branches? About a downed tree we can afford to have removed? Seriously?
A late package that we could afford to order and wrap for a loved one. Yes, it was a canvas print and yes, it is special, but will the world be affected if they get it after Christmas? And, a 40-year-old refrigerator breaking down? Hasn’t it served us well and aren’t we glad we could keep an old brown refrigerator freezer in the basement for overflow? How many people have no surplus food products to keep cold in a basement fridge? How many have no basement? No extra refrigerator?
If we have learned anything in the past two years, is it not to be grateful for all we have? If we know anything about the world, we know that we live in an abundance-oriented culture where waste isn’t given a thought. We live where new always wins over used and where we get to complain about anything that is less than our high expectations.
I, for one, want to amend my behavior, repent, if you will, and know in my heart how very lucky I am. I want to be thankful every day for waking up with electricity, food and warm jackets. More than that is a bonus, pure overflow of life’s gifts.
I realized that now my “no resolution policy” has changed. I want to resolve to not fuss, not fret, not carry on about a broken nail. Some have broken bones and broken hearts. I want to be as giddy as Scrooge on Christmas morning every day of the year, with or without oranges, and grapefruit and pears.
I might even revisit the book” Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” because if I recall, the conclusion was…. it’s all small stuff.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.