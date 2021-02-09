STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Fiunding the middle groundbetween fashion and comfort

Casual Fridays may have introduced relaxed clothing to the workplace, but they soon de-escalated into days without a tie, which morphed into jeans any day of the week. Now we have yoga pants, pajama bottoms and slippers hidden by camera angles as meetings proceed from home whilst comfort prevails.
It’s hard to believe just a few short years ago women were cinching in waists until breathing was impossible. Picking up a dropped pen was out of the question. In days gone by, and thank goodness they are, bending over in that kind of constrictive clothing, or running up a flight of stairs was unthinkable.
Even today in high heels, fashion boots, or undergarments that bind one within an inch of her life, certain activities are limited, and yet there are still people who chose such attire for the sake of fashion.
The results of such items are blisters, chaffing and even permanent damage to skeletal development. These setbacks don’t stop fashion conscious and trend setting women from exerting their right to wear less than comfortable clothing. Don’t get me wrong, I am not advocating pajama pants, sweatshirts and floppy slippers as business casual in the office, I only want to explore the changes in trends.
My mother would have huge droplets of sweat all over her new dress by the time she squeezed into it. Freshly showered, looking forward to an evening out, she would squiggle and squirm into various rubber garments, tucking and folding herself until a degree of satisfaction formed on her lips. She had no idea she was displacing her internal organs. She could have had a hiatal hernia right there at the wedding, the bowling tournament, or even in church.
Watching this, I vowed I would never subject myself to that kind of torture. Then came Junior Prom and a lovely dress two sizes too small. You guessed it. I was tucking and pushing and sucking it all in until it zipped. With heels I couldn’t dance in, and definitely couldn’t escape a fire in a high school gym, if necessary, I went to my first formal affair.
The comfort of garments and shoes have improved over the years, but the philosophy lingers. You are not good enough, slim enough, tall enough, graceful enough to go anywhere just as you are. I don’t know whether or not girls still lay on the bed to zip jeans, but I do know the chubby girls had to start getting ready sooner to meetup with friends.
At the time of those first corsets, there were cases of fainting, ill health, broken ribs and even death. That sheds new light on the phrase, “I would die to be able to fit into that.” In those days, they meant what they said.
Maybe Scarlet O’Hara was OK with being cinched in to impress Rhett Butler, but frankly, my dear, I would rather be with people who don’t mind a relaxed look. I have known women who have used a crochet needle to pull the button to the button hole in slacks, does anybody else think that’s just wrong?
This begs the issue of why men have never had to subject themselves to humiliation and discomfort of restrictive clothing. Now that I think of it, I have heard my husband call a necktie a noose. I have even heard the phrase male bondage in reference to that one little harmless piece of cloth. Seriously, a tie does not cause fear of tipping over.
Choosing comfort over style, health over fashion, and freedom of movement over confinement just makes good sense. It’s not about who is looking at us or what the required uniform is for the occasion. It’s about feeling good. And by good, I mean comfortable, physically as well as emotionally.
Some people still believe all the layers of garments are necessary, others are quite happy to go braless or have elastic wasted pants. Whatever works for you, as long as it still reflects modesty… and has a matching mask.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.