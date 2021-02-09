STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Fiunding the middle groundbetween fashion and comfort

Watching this, I vowed I would never subject myself to that kind of torture. Then came Junior Prom and a lovely dress two sizes too small. You guessed it. I was tucking and pushing and sucking it all in until it zipped. With heels I couldn’t dance in, and definitely couldn’t escape a fire in a high school gym, if necessary, I went to my first formal affair.

The comfort of garments and shoes have improved over the years, but the philosophy lingers. You are not good enough, slim enough, tall enough, graceful enough to go anywhere just as you are. I don’t know whether or not girls still lay on the bed to zip jeans, but I do know the chubby girls had to start getting ready sooner to meetup with friends.

At the time of those first corsets, there were cases of fainting, ill health, broken ribs and even death. That sheds new light on the phrase, “I would die to be able to fit into that.” In those days, they meant what they said.

Maybe Scarlet O’Hara was OK with being cinched in to impress Rhett Butler, but frankly, my dear, I would rather be with people who don’t mind a relaxed look. I have known women who have used a crochet needle to pull the button to the button hole in slacks, does anybody else think that’s just wrong?