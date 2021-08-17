STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Follow your gut

Some of the old wives-tales—or wisdom, as any wife will tell you—are turning out to be true. Oh, not throwing salt over your shoulder to quickly ward off bad luck, I’ve tried that; it doesn’t work. The one about company coming if you drop a fork is true sometimes, because when you are setting the table for large gatherings you probably do dropped forks on occasion. As for the swing of your wedding ring on a string determining the gender of your child, the science behind that has more than a few loopholes.
The one about sitting too close to the television will make you go blind had some veracity to it when General Electric produced color TVs back in the 1960s. Those big intruders to a formerly peaceful living room emitted 100,000 times more radiation than federal health officials considered to be safe. They were recalled almost immediately, but the superstition still remains and is a good excuse to move children away from screens. Of course, watching screens to closely can make you blind to the truth, but that’s another topic.
The wives-tale or wisdom I am talking about is the one you were told often. It is to follow your gut. That instinct or intuition or premonition or nagging sensation that lets you know to be cautious is very real. It’s that feeling that danger looms or something is amiss. It’s that feeling deep inside of you that tells you what you are doing isn’t right, healthy or in your best interest.
You may have dismissed it in the past as just something you were told, like all the rest of the pre-adult warnings to keep you out of trouble. Watermelon seeds do not turn into babies and chewing gum doesn’t stay in your stomach seven years if you swallow it. Much of what is passed from generation to generation is often a bit too fairy dust-like for many people. Does eating carrots improve eyesight or was it a way to get you to eat vegetables?
But following your gut feelings turns out to have a legitimacy. When you say you had a bad feeling in your gut, you have scientific backup about the gut-brain connection and your anxiety. There are neuro-chemicals that are produced in the gut and through the interaction of microbes living in the gut you have your “gut wrenching” sensation.
There are signals from your gastrointestinal track that can put the brakes on rewarding behaviors to reinforce actions that lead us to avoid certain situations. In other words, there is a lifesaving stop signal if you let it guide you.
Pay attention to it. According to Harvard Health Publishing from the Harvard Medical School, the butterflies you are feeling are triggered by stress, and are the warning that you need to stop and reconsider.
The gut microbiota, all the microorganisms in our gut put together, is a key regulator of mood, cognition, pain and obesity. Trusting your gut or doing a gut check, is a way to listen to all the voices of the ages coming through your body. Your very own primal wisdom coming through loud and clear. Gut instinct is a way to avoid a predator at a bar, or call your mother when you get that “feeling.” Wives’ tales are a mixed bag, but when it comes to decision-making and avoiding perilous situations, don’t ignore this age-old adage, “Follow your gut.”
As for eating carrots to improve your eyesight, yes, beta-carotene is a vitamin that helps maintain normal vision, but carrots can’t fix poor eyesight. The old wives in my family’s circle told me that eating carrots would make your boobs grow. I ate carrots and still have glasses and, well, let’s just say that one isn’t true on either count.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.