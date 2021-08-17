STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Follow your gut

You may have dismissed it in the past as just something you were told, like all the rest of the pre-adult warnings to keep you out of trouble. Watermelon seeds do not turn into babies and chewing gum doesn’t stay in your stomach seven years if you swallow it. Much of what is passed from generation to generation is often a bit too fairy dust-like for many people. Does eating carrots improve eyesight or was it a way to get you to eat vegetables?

But following your gut feelings turns out to have a legitimacy. When you say you had a bad feeling in your gut, you have scientific backup about the gut-brain connection and your anxiety. There are neuro-chemicals that are produced in the gut and through the interaction of microbes living in the gut you have your “gut wrenching” sensation.

There are signals from your gastrointestinal track that can put the brakes on rewarding behaviors to reinforce actions that lead us to avoid certain situations. In other words, there is a lifesaving stop signal if you let it guide you.

Pay attention to it. According to Harvard Health Publishing from the Harvard Medical School, the butterflies you are feeling are triggered by stress, and are the warning that you need to stop and reconsider.