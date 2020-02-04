STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Follow youths' lead when it comes to climate change

As for the fires in the Amazon, they are even more removed from our day-to-day living. Our familiarity with Amazon is boxes on our front step and Prime movies. The swaths of forests in Brazil, Bolivia and Peru being devastated each year has little to do with us. Until it does.

If we consider just the carbon-storing capacity, not even taking into account the indigenous trees and wildlife, we are definitely all affected. The fact that it may take centuries to recoup the land taken for logging and agribusiness is sobering.

For as long as we deny a connectedness with land usage, air quality and the future of the world, we will continue to watch fires burn out of control. We will live to know air and water quality have declined, and watch firsthand as the overall health and well-being of the population of this Earth declines.

Young people take notice. My distraught granddaughter made a list to pass around after she read about the fires. She and her generation want to do something about it. She worries about the wildlife; she worries about clean water. She doesn’t understand rolling blackouts, but she does know her koalas and kangaroos are being threatened, facing a limited future.