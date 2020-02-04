STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Follow youths' lead when it comes to climate change

Being devastated by wildfires is not something Wisconsinites have to think about. So, we don’t; until our relatives from California are here and receiving phone calls and alerts about the rolling blackouts. That was last October. Since then so much more devastation has hit around the globe it often seems like one of those B movies from the past.
World news being what it is these days, we are made acutely aware of the fears and uneasiness that comes with living in an area plagued with wildfires and facing regular blackouts.
Last year’s wildfire caused by a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission line in California has brought about the decision to cut off power to parts of their service area during strong winds. At least 21 fires in recent times have been linked to utility companies, burning tens of thousands of homes and leaving more than 100 people dead. According to National Geographic, 72,400 wildfires clear an average of seven million acres of U.S. land each year.
Moving on to Australia where thousands were trapped, because of bushfires caused by an unprecedented heatwave, we are disturbed and moved. Because it’s so far away, however, it’s not our direct concern.
At least eight people have died, hundreds of homes destroyed and thousands evacuated. Millions of acres of land have been burned and a billion animals have perished but this all seems so remote. Until we have family and friends living there or vacationing there and being caught in the crossfire, we don’t react to the other side of the globe.
As for the fires in the Amazon, they are even more removed from our day-to-day living. Our familiarity with Amazon is boxes on our front step and Prime movies. The swaths of forests in Brazil, Bolivia and Peru being devastated each year has little to do with us. Until it does.
If we consider just the carbon-storing capacity, not even taking into account the indigenous trees and wildlife, we are definitely all affected. The fact that it may take centuries to recoup the land taken for logging and agribusiness is sobering.
For as long as we deny a connectedness with land usage, air quality and the future of the world, we will continue to watch fires burn out of control. We will live to know air and water quality have declined, and watch firsthand as the overall health and well-being of the population of this Earth declines.
Young people take notice. My distraught granddaughter made a list to pass around after she read about the fires. She and her generation want to do something about it. She worries about the wildlife; she worries about clean water. She doesn’t understand rolling blackouts, but she does know her koalas and kangaroos are being threatened, facing a limited future.
We might not be so interested in the glossy black parrots or the dunnart, a mouse-size marsupial found only on Kangaroo Island. But what if dolphins or whales become threatened? Extinction is a very scary word for young people, maybe it should be a bit scarier to us.
While we have no control over meteors wiping out a species, we do know that hunting certain types of wildlife into extinction alters the landscape. And pesticides that wipe out pollinators will devastate food sources.
Banning terms like global warming doesn’t make it go away. Call it climate impact, call it whatever you like, but it is affecting all living things.
Millennials go so far as to blame climate change for mental health issues like depression and anxiety, as well as their small 401k. There seems to be no reason to save when their retirement seems precarious at best. This kind of hopelessness and apocalyptic fatalism keeps people immobilized. The teens and preteens seem to take a different approach. They are more hopeful and feel empowered.
Fires continue to devastate and climate change will influence all parts of the planet and all living things. Believing and acting on that belief is the beginning. Worse than not having a future is having a future you did nothing to prepare for and did nothing to change.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.