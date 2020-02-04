STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Follow youths' lead when it comes to climate change
0 comments

STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Follow youths' lead when it comes to climate change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Being devastated by wildfires is not something Wisconsinites have to think about. So, we don’t; until our relatives from California are here and receiving phone calls and alerts about the rolling blackouts. That was last October. Since then so much more devastation has hit around the globe it often seems like one of those B movies from the past.

World news being what it is these days, we are made acutely aware of the fears and uneasiness that comes with living in an area plagued with wildfires and facing regular blackouts.

Last year’s wildfire caused by a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission line in California has brought about the decision to cut off power to parts of their service area during strong winds. At least 21 fires in recent times have been linked to utility companies, burning tens of thousands of homes and leaving more than 100 people dead. According to National Geographic, 72,400 wildfires clear an average of seven million acres of U.S. land each year.

Moving on to Australia where thousands were trapped, because of bushfires caused by an unprecedented heatwave, we are disturbed and moved. Because it’s so far away, however, it’s not our direct concern.

At least eight people have died, hundreds of homes destroyed and thousands evacuated. Millions of acres of land have been burned and a billion animals have perished but this all seems so remote. Until we have family and friends living there or vacationing there and being caught in the crossfire, we don’t react to the other side of the globe.

As for the fires in the Amazon, they are even more removed from our day-to-day living. Our familiarity with Amazon is boxes on our front step and Prime movies. The swaths of forests in Brazil, Bolivia and Peru being devastated each year has little to do with us. Until it does.

If we consider just the carbon-storing capacity, not even taking into account the indigenous trees and wildlife, we are definitely all affected. The fact that it may take centuries to recoup the land taken for logging and agribusiness is sobering.

For as long as we deny a connectedness with land usage, air quality and the future of the world, we will continue to watch fires burn out of control. We will live to know air and water quality have declined, and watch firsthand as the overall health and well-being of the population of this Earth declines.

Young people take notice. My distraught granddaughter made a list to pass around after she read about the fires. She and her generation want to do something about it. She worries about the wildlife; she worries about clean water. She doesn’t understand rolling blackouts, but she does know her koalas and kangaroos are being threatened, facing a limited future.

We might not be so interested in the glossy black parrots or the dunnart, a mouse-size marsupial found only on Kangaroo Island. But what if dolphins or whales become threatened? Extinction is a very scary word for young people, maybe it should be a bit scarier to us.

While we have no control over meteors wiping out a species, we do know that hunting certain types of wildlife into extinction alters the landscape. And pesticides that wipe out pollinators will devastate food sources.

Banning terms like global warming doesn’t make it go away. Call it climate impact, call it whatever you like, but it is affecting all living things.

Millennials go so far as to blame climate change for mental health issues like depression and anxiety, as well as their small 401k. There seems to be no reason to save when their retirement seems precarious at best. This kind of hopelessness and apocalyptic fatalism keeps people immobilized. The teens and preteens seem to take a different approach. They are more hopeful and feel empowered.

Fires continue to devastate and climate change will influence all parts of the planet and all living things. Believing and acting on that belief is the beginning. Worse than not having a future is having a future you did nothing to prepare for and did nothing to change.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Groundhog Day: Kansas Republicans see Kris Kobach's shadow in Senate debate aftermath
Opinion

Commentary: Groundhog Day: Kansas Republicans see Kris Kobach's shadow in Senate debate aftermath

As their ill-advised, ill-fated, self-immolating impeachment obsession has exposed - they knew all along the president would wriggle off the hook, but went fishing anyway - Democrats want to make 2020 about one thing and one thing only: Donald J. Trump. Not about the big-government balm they prescribe for every itch, and certainly not the historically strong economy they want to tear down and ...

Commentary: Yes, we have to talk about the Kobe Bryant rape case
Opinion

Commentary: Yes, we have to talk about the Kobe Bryant rape case

In conversation yesterday, I was made aware of a joke, originally from the television show "Family Guy," which has apparently made its way around locker rooms. Let's say one friend repeatedly says "no," to going out with another friend. The other friend might say: "It's like having sex with Kobe Bryant; you can kick and scream all you want, but it's gonna happen." I had a visceral and deeply ...

+9
Commentary: Watch out when Trump's impeachment slams into his State of the Union speech
Opinion

Commentary: Watch out when Trump's impeachment slams into his State of the Union speech

  • Updated

A State of the Union address is among the few remaining civic rituals. Its purpose is outlined in the Constitution, and millions still tune in to watch. An impeachment trial, too, is a civic ritual. Like the big speech, it's also in the Constitution. Now the State of the Union, planned for Tuesday, and impeachment could collide. Both sides seem to be nervously gaming the schedule with that ...

+2
Commentary: My son and the coronavirus
Opinion

Commentary: My son and the coronavirus

My son lives in China, where he teaches at an international school in Shenzhen, so I have been getting daily reports about the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Early last week, he was preparing for a long-planned hiking trip in a mountainous area in southwestern China to visit Tiger Leaping Gorge. His trip was paid for, and he was packed and ready to leave Jan. 22 for his Lunar New Year ...

+10
Commentary: Death of a sports dad superstar
Opinion

Commentary: Death of a sports dad superstar

When Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the world wept. The sudden loss ripped through the connective tissue that binds the sports universe, a breach made worse by the knowledge that Kobe's and Gigi's stories had many chapters yet to be written. Though much will be made of Kobe's legacy and loss as one of the ...

+2
Commentary: Want a revolution? It's easy: Vote
Opinion

Commentary: Want a revolution? It's easy: Vote

I'm talking about a revolution. Not the kind that gets you tear-gassed in the streets of Hong Kong, tortured in a Syrian prison or guillotined in the Place de la Concorde. All we have to do for this revolution is show up to vote, first in our primaries, and then Nov. 3. All of us. Easiest. Revolution. Ever. This surge at the polls would indeed be a revolution because it's a given that so many ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News