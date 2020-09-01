STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Food fads for frugal times

Fads that enter under the guise of healthy choices may stick, but who takes coconut chips seriously when you just feel like a potato chip? For that matter, I don’t need flowers topping a sandwich to feel like I had a healthy lunch. The trends of interesting foods, which I personally always enjoyed, may be cast aside as we seek out more comfort and less pizzazz in our meals. Could old fashioned scalloped potatoes and ham be the new go-to instead of hamburger helper?

Humus might stay. After all, by now we have figured out how to make our own with a simple blender. Adding peas to the garbanzo beans mix, throwing in some kalamata olives or peppers and using as much garlic and salt as we want makes us feel like Julia Child. Anything we can find online with six ingredients or less will make the cut. Cabbage has just reentered the fall food groups and there is much more than cold slaw to be created in a kitchen getting more use now than ever imagined.

As for mashed smoked mackerel with cream cheese and horseradish, I am just not ready, but if it means something new and interesting for you, give it a go. I went back to barley early in spring, and remembered the interesting nutty flavor. Stews, soups and casseroles need variety as much as we all do.