STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Food fads for frugal times

Growing up on meat and potatoes is nothing to be ashamed of. Many parents were proud to be serving meat to their families after a childhood of lard bread sandwiches and watered-down tomato soup. They needed proof of their abundance with cows and pigs and garden bounty. They had that proof on their tables and in the bellies of their children.
The generation of noodles, the word “pasta” was added later in North America, was not going to readily embrace sushi and quinoa. Beef and pork were their mainstays and they were proud of it. The only delicacies were in the cakes and pies following the feasts. Can we really blame anyone for not embracing kale or tofu turkey?
As the pandemic and ultimate quarantine drags on, many people are returning to the old familiar comfort foods. Meatloaf and mashed potatoes are being introduced to a generation brought up on pop tarts and pizza. Old-fashioned homemade macaroni and cheese is being attempted and often successfully achieved and the Kraft Mac and Cheese generation scores another entry in their kitchen tool box. Pies and cakes from scratch are the badges of honor. Breads and bagels and pretzels coming out of ovens that have been hardly used is rewarded with two or three generations of onlookers anxiously awaiting the results.
Will this continue as time goes by, or will homemade yogurt popsicles once again fade into the distant past? Foods from childhood serve up memories as well as flavors. “We always had capers with our fresh fish,” said no one ever, from my village in Wisconsin. Our slaw was made with cabbage. Kale was not even a word in our vocabulary. Avocado toast would have sounded disgusting just a few short years ago, and certainly an insult to good old-fashioned peanut butter toast.
Fads that enter under the guise of healthy choices may stick, but who takes coconut chips seriously when you just feel like a potato chip? For that matter, I don’t need flowers topping a sandwich to feel like I had a healthy lunch. The trends of interesting foods, which I personally always enjoyed, may be cast aside as we seek out more comfort and less pizzazz in our meals. Could old fashioned scalloped potatoes and ham be the new go-to instead of hamburger helper?
Humus might stay. After all, by now we have figured out how to make our own with a simple blender. Adding peas to the garbanzo beans mix, throwing in some kalamata olives or peppers and using as much garlic and salt as we want makes us feel like Julia Child. Anything we can find online with six ingredients or less will make the cut. Cabbage has just reentered the fall food groups and there is much more than cold slaw to be created in a kitchen getting more use now than ever imagined.
As for mashed smoked mackerel with cream cheese and horseradish, I am just not ready, but if it means something new and interesting for you, give it a go. I went back to barley early in spring, and remembered the interesting nutty flavor. Stews, soups and casseroles need variety as much as we all do.
Remember when we first thought it was unimaginative to not try all the newest fad foods? Well now it’s totally cool to try our grandmother’s recipes, just for fun. Does anyone make a whole chicken anymore? There are people who don’t even know you can buy more than a package of chicken breasts or thighs. Making a whole chicken and having broth and leftovers for soup; now we’re talking.
We can run with the crowd or return to our roots or try new things every week because we can. Whatever your food pleasure, enjoy the process, and the flavors and the freedom of choice.
There is a British chef named Fergus Henderson who covers his toast with beef fat. And there you go, my dad with his lard bread sandwiches was way ahead of his time.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!