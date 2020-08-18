STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Garbage not going away; we need to repurpose it more

Writing about trash is different than writing trash. I have chosen to write about trash, don’t get confused. I am not talking about reality TV shows or tabloids, although they might deserve a special place in the refuse bin. I am talking about cereal boxes, Doritos bags and lots and lots of cans. It’s not the first time this topic has come up, and it won’t be the last. We are surrounded, inundated, and often overwhelmed by the amount of trash we have to dispose of in any given year.
Remember the garbage crisis in 1987? An article in the New York Times called it “No Room to Dump.” How about the serious trash scare in 1991 when Harvard Business review wrote about us all being knee deep in garbage? Or what about 2016, 2017, actually all the years before and in between? It hasn’t gone away.
In March, National Geographic featured “The End of Trash.” Thank goodness; at least we are finally hearing about the innovators’ pioneering solutions.
Life was so simple when we grew our own food, wrapped our fish and meat in paper, and used homemade soap and laundry detergent. Oh wait, I have no memory of that. That must have been on “Little House on the Prairie.”
Other countries are taking the lead in requiring accountability for trash. In Germany some cities are charging by the kilogram for trash collection instead of a flat rate and 87% of their trash is now being recycled or composted, quite an increase over the past 10 years.
China has installed some artificial intelligence technology to add facial recognition to trash cans to record the amount of refuse each person is adding to the landfills. Fines for too much and rewards for less are being introduced.
Repurposing is the most interesting and sensible approach, but not everyone can turn a dead tree into lawn furniture or even a bottle into a vase. When plastic becomes patio furniture or new buckets, and tires become sandboxes, swings, or fenders for a dock, it fills me with hope for the future.
We all know we can donate our glasses to the Lions Club, and many local organizations take gently-used items to help people in transitions. But there are many specialized organizations who will gladly take our harder to dispose of items and put them to good use.
In early February I attended a birthday party where the children were asked to bring used crayons to be taken to a recycling facility that melts them down and the organization sends a new batch to children’s hospitals.
Your old VHS tapes can be turned into product packaging, and your inhalers can be used to make plastic and aluminum. Nike has a program called Re-use-a-Shoe that accepts any brand of old sneakers and recycles them into courts for various sports so kids around the world have a place to play.
Floor tiles, insulation, sports equipment, and even automotive parts have uses we can’t imagine, that is, if you are not going to make lawn art out of them yourself. Wine corks are being made into soles for shoes and old mattresses can be turned into fiber for wood chips, clothing and foam products. Considering that 50,000 mattresses now end up in landfills each day, I really think it’s time to find alternatives. Take the time to make a call and drop off a mattress. Of course, you could always build that padded room in your basement you always wanted.
There is even a bra recyclers website called the Bosom Buddies Program that will take used bras and distribute them to girls and women escaping domestic violence and human trafficking, giving them additional support to self-transition. When playgrounds and homes are made of formerly disposed of items, we are moving toward a better planet.
We keep inventing fancy light bulbs, cell phones and chemicals without giving a second thought to where they might end up. With only three choices; land, water or air, isn’t repurposing a much better alternative?
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
