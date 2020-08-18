STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Garbage not going away; we need to repurpose it more

China has installed some artificial intelligence technology to add facial recognition to trash cans to record the amount of refuse each person is adding to the landfills. Fines for too much and rewards for less are being introduced.

Repurposing is the most interesting and sensible approach, but not everyone can turn a dead tree into lawn furniture or even a bottle into a vase. When plastic becomes patio furniture or new buckets, and tires become sandboxes, swings, or fenders for a dock, it fills me with hope for the future.

We all know we can donate our glasses to the Lions Club, and many local organizations take gently-used items to help people in transitions. But there are many specialized organizations who will gladly take our harder to dispose of items and put them to good use.

In early February I attended a birthday party where the children were asked to bring used crayons to be taken to a recycling facility that melts them down and the organization sends a new batch to children’s hospitals.

Your old VHS tapes can be turned into product packaging, and your inhalers can be used to make plastic and aluminum. Nike has a program called Re-use-a-Shoe that accepts any brand of old sneakers and recycles them into courts for various sports so kids around the world have a place to play.