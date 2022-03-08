STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Go climb a tree

My opinion on travel is quite simple. Do it. Go, experience, expose yourself to new people, places and things. That clear and concise opinion stated eloquently does not make me a travel writer, but what a career that would be. Sharing the nuances of exotic places and name dropping afore unheard-of little cafes and out of the way bistros would be such fun.

Then I could be a food critic, too. I have little appreciation for a pinch of cilantro and dusting of saffron, but I like the idea of it. It sounds wonderfully removed from my mashed potatoes and gravy childhood. I wouldn’t be very kind in my assessment of those establishments where one bite on a plate is considered a dinner. That part of my upbringing remains intact. If I order something, I actually want to enjoy more than a taste of it.

Should I decide to have dessert, I really prefer my chocolate on top of the cake, not swizzled over the plate where only a 5-year-old can safely lick it without judgement.

Speaking of a 5-year-old, when we took ours to a restaurant that served parsley on his plate, he inquired about it. We couldn’t resist the opportunity to share a quick fib saying that its purpose was to sprinkle on the fish. He dutifully shook it to an inch of its life. The only problem with that was we forgot to amend our little joke and years later, he and the rest of us were generously sprinkling our parsley, well past the cute stage, but we found it funny, none the less.

Needless to say, food critic is not in my future, but I do love to share now and then if I come across any place too outstanding not to write about. To be a travel writer I would need to put far more miles under my belt to qualify, but I do my best to experience new things.

There are many adventures on my bucket list, and some are not even out of reach. One thing I have wanted to do is stay in a treehouse. I don’t mean a few planks in a tree with a rope ladder. I mean a Treehouse Masters kind of treehouse. For those of you who have not seen or fallen in love with Pete Nelson, I encourage you to watch Treehouse Masters on the Animal Planet. From the first time I stumbled on to this documentary of the building of treehouses I was hooked. Be forewarned he is the “Mr. Rogers” of trees. He is obsessed with treehouses, in a good, kind, loving way.

He made me want to find treehouses to stay in on Airbnb and private rentals. The prospects were enticing. When we finally planned to venture out and visit our son and his family, I wanted to include one night in a treehouse.

Our drive ended up frantically trying to stay ahead of a big storm going through the middle of the country, and the treehouses I did find were either booked or closed for the season or closed temporarily for lack of staff. We made it safely to our son’s, but no treehouse stops this time.

I will keep sleeping in a tree on my list. Sooner or later, I’ll be eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a treehouse. This may not pad my resume to snag a job as a food critic or travel writer, but it will satisfy my more plebian taste for adventure.

I can’t recommend a bed and breakfast in Greece, and I can’t comment on savory treats from Madagascar, but someday I plan on telling you all about my time in a treehouse. If you laugh, as one friend did, I won’t be deterred. Right now, I definitely think it’ll be worth the detour.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.