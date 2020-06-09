STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Grab the oars, ladies

The fun part of this story is that this character was a real person and she wasn’t even referred to as the “unsinkable Molly Brown” until well after her death. Her story became known, because she was more than just a survivor, she is a champion for others.

She wasn’t even on the cruise for a luxurious trip. She found the first boat she could board when she heard her grandson was sick and wanted to return to America. The lifeboat incident is true according to reports and not-only was it not full, but it had three men on it who were the only rowers until she suggested the women row to keep warm until help came.

The men objected, but she persisted and the story continues by reporting that she helped organize food, water and blankets for all. Once rescued by the Carpathia, she began a survivors committee which reportedly raised $10,000 for the passengers who needed it most by the time the ship docked in New York.

She continued her heroism throughout her life, working for worker’s rights, women’s rights, education and historical preservation.

When we watch movies for a second or third time, I often joke that it’s a disappointment. With “Anna Karenina,” no matter how often you read it or view it, she still puts herself in front of the train. With the “Titanic,” it sinks. Every time.