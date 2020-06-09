STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Grab the oars, ladies
0 comments

STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Grab the oars, ladies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many of us have watched far more television, movies, streaming series and YouTube videos than we want to admit to. These months have provided us ample opportunity to empty the basement, clear out the closets and write two novels. Alas, most of us have logged viewing by the days not hours while the tasks at hand remain for another pandemic.

For those of you who watched “Titanic” recently, the ultimate in shipwreck love stories, it may have stirred in you some new meanings this second or third time. My friend Judy Freund reflected on the occurrences in the movie and related them to the happenings of the day.

The character played by Kathy Bates was a force to be reckoned with, both during the sail as well as when the lifeboats were being loaded. But Freund was taken with the ending. People were crying for help and the man in charge of the lifeboat was pulling away from the souls in the water. Molly Brown, socialite and activist Margaret Brown, insisted they go back and pick up drowning victims since their boat was not full to capacity. When he refused, she authoritatively yelled, “Grab the oars, ladies!”

Remaining complacent was not Brown’s style and it is not my friend’s style either. I understand why she heard this with new ears and saw this movie with new eyes. When those in charge are not going to act on behalf of those in need, and not going to respond to cries for help, my friend is often heard clearly with her version of “grab the oars!”

The fun part of this story is that this character was a real person and she wasn’t even referred to as the “unsinkable Molly Brown” until well after her death. Her story became known, because she was more than just a survivor, she is a champion for others.

She wasn’t even on the cruise for a luxurious trip. She found the first boat she could board when she heard her grandson was sick and wanted to return to America. The lifeboat incident is true according to reports and not-only was it not full, but it had three men on it who were the only rowers until she suggested the women row to keep warm until help came.

The men objected, but she persisted and the story continues by reporting that she helped organize food, water and blankets for all. Once rescued by the Carpathia, she began a survivors committee which reportedly raised $10,000 for the passengers who needed it most by the time the ship docked in New York.

She continued her heroism throughout her life, working for worker’s rights, women’s rights, education and historical preservation.

When we watch movies for a second or third time, I often joke that it’s a disappointment. With “Anna Karenina,” no matter how often you read it or view it, she still puts herself in front of the train. With the “Titanic,” it sinks. Every time.

Whether we think they are historic events, love stories, or just fun to watch, we can’t avoid seeing the nuances of the day creep in. My friend said this wasn’t just about poor planning, misjudgment, a failure to lead, and a lack of resources like life jackets and lifeboats. This was about a strong righteous person calling her companions to action to save the day.

It reminded me of the quote by E.B. White. I have used it often in seminars, and probably in an article, but bear with me. He wrote, “I arise in the morning torn between the desire to improve the world, and a desire to enjoy the world. It makes it hard to plan the day.”

Some days we just can’t plan. Those are the days to “grab the oars!”

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Opinion

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Opinion

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

Opinion

Commentary: End the oppression of native women

On June 3, the Canadian Broadcasting System reported little to no progress had been made on recommendations in a report released exactly one year earlier from a National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It was one more reminder that this problem has never received a serious response. In 2016 alone, according to one tally, more than 5,700 women native women vanished or ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own

  • Updated

President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would terminate U.S. membership in the World Health Organization is but the latest in a long list of decisions he has made to walk away from international institutions and agreements. From his first days in office, Trump has maintained that putting America first meant dumping trade accords, terminating arms control treaties and ending ...

+2
Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful
Opinion

Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

In July 2001, a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis fell and hit her head on a desk at work in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was found dead the next morning. The medical examiner concluded that there was no foul play, and it later turned out that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition. There would be no reason today to publicly discuss this tragic accident, but for the fact that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News