STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Grab the oars, ladies

Many of us have watched far more television, movies, streaming series and YouTube videos than we want to admit to. These months have provided us ample opportunity to empty the basement, clear out the closets and write two novels. Alas, most of us have logged viewing by the days not hours while the tasks at hand remain for another pandemic.
For those of you who watched “Titanic” recently, the ultimate in shipwreck love stories, it may have stirred in you some new meanings this second or third time. My friend Judy Freund reflected on the occurrences in the movie and related them to the happenings of the day.
The character played by Kathy Bates was a force to be reckoned with, both during the sail as well as when the lifeboats were being loaded. But Freund was taken with the ending. People were crying for help and the man in charge of the lifeboat was pulling away from the souls in the water. Molly Brown, socialite and activist Margaret Brown, insisted they go back and pick up drowning victims since their boat was not full to capacity. When he refused, she authoritatively yelled, “Grab the oars, ladies!”
Remaining complacent was not Brown’s style and it is not my friend’s style either. I understand why she heard this with new ears and saw this movie with new eyes. When those in charge are not going to act on behalf of those in need, and not going to respond to cries for help, my friend is often heard clearly with her version of “grab the oars!”
The fun part of this story is that this character was a real person and she wasn’t even referred to as the “unsinkable Molly Brown” until well after her death. Her story became known, because she was more than just a survivor, she is a champion for others.
She wasn’t even on the cruise for a luxurious trip. She found the first boat she could board when she heard her grandson was sick and wanted to return to America. The lifeboat incident is true according to reports and not-only was it not full, but it had three men on it who were the only rowers until she suggested the women row to keep warm until help came.
The men objected, but she persisted and the story continues by reporting that she helped organize food, water and blankets for all. Once rescued by the Carpathia, she began a survivors committee which reportedly raised $10,000 for the passengers who needed it most by the time the ship docked in New York.
She continued her heroism throughout her life, working for worker’s rights, women’s rights, education and historical preservation.
When we watch movies for a second or third time, I often joke that it’s a disappointment. With “Anna Karenina,” no matter how often you read it or view it, she still puts herself in front of the train. With the “Titanic,” it sinks. Every time.
Whether we think they are historic events, love stories, or just fun to watch, we can’t avoid seeing the nuances of the day creep in. My friend said this wasn’t just about poor planning, misjudgment, a failure to lead, and a lack of resources like life jackets and lifeboats. This was about a strong righteous person calling her companions to action to save the day.
It reminded me of the quote by E.B. White. I have used it often in seminars, and probably in an article, but bear with me. He wrote, “I arise in the morning torn between the desire to improve the world, and a desire to enjoy the world. It makes it hard to plan the day.”
Some days we just can’t plan. Those are the days to “grab the oars!”
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
