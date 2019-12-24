STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Hopefully, joys outweigh sorrows for your Christmas

It’s the day before Christmas, for some a long wait. For others it seems like we hardly got everything tucked back under the basement steps when we are faced with dragging it all out again. We even may have found a stray snowman on a shelf who never made it into a box last year.
It just crept up on us while we were getting anesthetized by Hallmark movies and maxing out our credit cards. It snuck up while we were trying to enjoy the merriment all around us, in spite of the anxiety, stress and sadness that can accompany the holidays.
The events, music, craft fairs, parades, and overall celebrating filled the month, along with the shopping, cleaning, baking, decorating and other exhaustive tasks that overwhelm some and energize others.
Beaver Dam, Baraboo, Portage and the surrounding communities outdid themselves in presenting a well-lit, well decorated seasonal month-long festival, complete with visiting Santas and carolers. If you couldn’t get in the mood, it was not because everyone around you didn’t promote the Christmas spirit.
There are many reasons to resist the joyful surround sound. A loss, poor health, and limited resources, to name a few. Those things can be immobilizing at any time of the year, but at the holidays, they hurt a whole lot more.
Those are the things that don’t always make the cut for the Christmas letter. Those letters are for bragging about the blue ribbon at gymnastics, the Boy Scout medals, the new car or the trip to the Bahamas. Nobody wants to hear when we are reporting despair, destruction, divorce and disease.
Many of us did Christmas letters while the children were growing up. Long humorous tomes that read like a condensed hallmark script. It strikes me that not many families do that anymore. Especially not the ones with college dropouts, divorced or unemployed children, or who are taking care of their parents who no longer recognize them. Reality doesn’t read as well when you can’t tell about successful potty training or little Billy losing his first tooth.
For a number of years, I wrote long rhyming verse about all the wonders of living my life. I would have to write really fast because we all know that when we say everyone is healthy and happy, it could change in a nano-second. Then there were the times I wrote somewhat humorous accounts about all the things that went wrong, and how we survived, throwing in some politics, global issues and feminism. It did give us fewer acquaintances to respond to the following year.
Everyone seemed to like the fake news better where the basketball trophies were bigger than the children and the scholarships were coming in from every Ivy League school imaginable. They like the photos and upbeat commentary; not the reflection on an overheating world.
I haven’t done a letter for a couple of years now. Not because of ill health or children gone to the dark side. Quite the opposite. I haven’t done a letter because I wouldn’t know where to begin. Recapping a year where there is always something extraordinary, even in the ordinary, is becoming too difficult.
To tell a story that has many stories takes more than a page. Each story has a cast of characters, some old and familiar, some are new each year, and all have added to my life in ways I couldn’t have imagined.
Yes, there have been weddings and graduations. There have also been challenges and disappointments. Yes, there have been wonderful additions to our family and friends. There have also been losses and illnesses in the same circle of life around us. Everyone gets to write their own version of “Twas the night before Christmas…” and hopefully the joys outweigh the sorrows, the blessings are abundant, and beauty and love are surrounding those who need it most.
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.