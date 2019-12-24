STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Hopefully, joys outweigh sorrows for your Christmas
0 comments

STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Hopefully, joys outweigh sorrows for your Christmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s the day before Christmas, for some a long wait. For others it seems like we hardly got everything tucked back under the basement steps when we are faced with dragging it all out again. We even may have found a stray snowman on a shelf who never made it into a box last year.

It just crept up on us while we were getting anesthetized by Hallmark movies and maxing out our credit cards. It snuck up while we were trying to enjoy the merriment all around us, in spite of the anxiety, stress and sadness that can accompany the holidays.

The events, music, craft fairs, parades, and overall celebrating filled the month, along with the shopping, cleaning, baking, decorating and other exhaustive tasks that overwhelm some and energize others.

Beaver Dam, Baraboo, Portage and the surrounding communities outdid themselves in presenting a well-lit, well decorated seasonal month-long festival, complete with visiting Santas and carolers. If you couldn’t get in the mood, it was not because everyone around you didn’t promote the Christmas spirit.

There are many reasons to resist the joyful surround sound. A loss, poor health, and limited resources, to name a few. Those things can be immobilizing at any time of the year, but at the holidays, they hurt a whole lot more.

Those are the things that don’t always make the cut for the Christmas letter. Those letters are for bragging about the blue ribbon at gymnastics, the Boy Scout medals, the new car or the trip to the Bahamas. Nobody wants to hear when we are reporting despair, destruction, divorce and disease.

Many of us did Christmas letters while the children were growing up. Long humorous tomes that read like a condensed hallmark script. It strikes me that not many families do that anymore. Especially not the ones with college dropouts, divorced or unemployed children, or who are taking care of their parents who no longer recognize them. Reality doesn’t read as well when you can’t tell about successful potty training or little Billy losing his first tooth.

For a number of years, I wrote long rhyming verse about all the wonders of living my life. I would have to write really fast because we all know that when we say everyone is healthy and happy, it could change in a nano-second. Then there were the times I wrote somewhat humorous accounts about all the things that went wrong, and how we survived, throwing in some politics, global issues and feminism. It did give us fewer acquaintances to respond to the following year.

Everyone seemed to like the fake news better where the basketball trophies were bigger than the children and the scholarships were coming in from every Ivy League school imaginable. They like the photos and upbeat commentary; not the reflection on an overheating world.

I haven’t done a letter for a couple of years now. Not because of ill health or children gone to the dark side. Quite the opposite. I haven’t done a letter because I wouldn’t know where to begin. Recapping a year where there is always something extraordinary, even in the ordinary, is becoming too difficult.

To tell a story that has many stories takes more than a page. Each story has a cast of characters, some old and familiar, some are new each year, and all have added to my life in ways I couldn’t have imagined.

Yes, there have been weddings and graduations. There have also been challenges and disappointments. Yes, there have been wonderful additions to our family and friends. There have also been losses and illnesses in the same circle of life around us. Everyone gets to write their own version of “Twas the night before Christmas…” and hopefully the joys outweigh the sorrows, the blessings are abundant, and beauty and love are surrounding those who need it most.

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree
Opinion

Commentary: As an ER doctor, I saw how often guns kill. Don't put them under your Christmas tree

During my emergency medicine internship in the Midwest, one of my first patients was a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The bullet came from his father's .357 magnum, which the youngster had found. As he played with the gun, he accidentally shot himself in the upper thigh. The bullet's kinetic energy was so powerful in his tiny body, that despite being shot in the leg, many of the boy's ...

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi
Opinion

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi

  • Updated

President Trump's six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing his impending impeachments is ... quite a read. What it isn't is a coherent or convincing defense of the actions for which he almost certainly will stand trial in the Senate for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Rather, it's a sort of greatest hits that will be familiar to any consumer of Trump's tweets. For example, he ...

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools
Opinion

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools

Between 2006 and 2014, the federal government gave the state of Iowa millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants to open 11 new charter schools. Ten of them promptly failed, after burning through more than $3.66 million of taxpayers' money. During the same period, Kansas received $8.9 million in federal grants to finance 29 new charter schools. Twenty-two of those schools - 76% - closed or ...

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old
Opinion

Commentary: Trump insults rather than rebuts Christianity Today. His outrage act is getting old

A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for President Trump to be removed from office, essentially aligning itself with the Democrats who have found Trump's behavior with regard to Ukraine to be beyond the pale. This is notable because Trump's core support includes a lot of evangelical Christians who have been ...

+2
Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet
Opinion

Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet

The COP25 climate change summit that just wrapped up in Madrid, Spain, was not the decisive plunge into climate action the world needed. In the lead up to the conference, 11,000 scientists declared "clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency," and a half-million protesters in Madrid demanded we act accordingly. In the end, however, UN Secretary-General Antonio ...

Commentary: My family relied on food stamps. The new SNAP rules ignore the realities of food insecurity and poverty.
Opinion

Commentary: My family relied on food stamps. The new SNAP rules ignore the realities of food insecurity and poverty.

As a child, I often walked the short distance from my family's tenement house in Woonsocket, R.I., to the neighborhood store to buy milk and bread. I paid with food stamps, which my family needed until we didn't just a few short years later. With four growing boys in the family, we were always running out of milk and bread. Today, I'm the president of a national financing and leasing firm. I ...

Commentary: Trump's trolling of Greta Thunberg was petty and tacky, but she is fair game for criticism
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's trolling of Greta Thunberg was petty and tacky, but she is fair game for criticism

Let's agree that President Trump is a bully and a blowhard and that his tweet mocking Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish climate activist, was tacky and mean-spirited. On Thursday morning Trump tweeted this about Thunberg, Time magazine's "Person of the Year": "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News