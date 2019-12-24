STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Hopefully, joys outweigh sorrows for your Christmas

It’s the day before Christmas, for some a long wait. For others it seems like we hardly got everything tucked back under the basement steps when we are faced with dragging it all out again. We even may have found a stray snowman on a shelf who never made it into a box last year.

It just crept up on us while we were getting anesthetized by Hallmark movies and maxing out our credit cards. It snuck up while we were trying to enjoy the merriment all around us, in spite of the anxiety, stress and sadness that can accompany the holidays.

The events, music, craft fairs, parades, and overall celebrating filled the month, along with the shopping, cleaning, baking, decorating and other exhaustive tasks that overwhelm some and energize others.

Beaver Dam, Baraboo, Portage and the surrounding communities outdid themselves in presenting a well-lit, well decorated seasonal month-long festival, complete with visiting Santas and carolers. If you couldn’t get in the mood, it was not because everyone around you didn’t promote the Christmas spirit.

There are many reasons to resist the joyful surround sound. A loss, poor health, and limited resources, to name a few. Those things can be immobilizing at any time of the year, but at the holidays, they hurt a whole lot more.