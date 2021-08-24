STELLPFLUG COLUMN: How we got our hot tub

It seems the best stories are the ones that shouldn’t be told. They especially shouldn’t be told anywhere within five states of the people who are the main characters in the story. The last thing the storyteller wants to do is shock, offend, or hurt family or friends.
That is why stories that are really good never get told. Sparing the major players keeps people quiet. My aunt burned her diaries when she was in her 90s. She never realized we might want to read them and smile. She didn’t think of the entries as history, only as incriminating evidence to family events that should be kept quiet. She wanted to spare the principal players from any shame or disparaging comments long after they could no longer defend themselves. Now that was a shame.
Things happen. If they are true, and have outcomes that affect others, or maybe even have a learning moment, why not tell the tale? Decisions are made at different points in time that alter the universe. Someone might want to know when and why. Lessons can continue to be learned from the tales of others. Hopefully, there can be humor, forgiveness and forward movement.
I had always wanted a hot tub. Some people have snowmobiles on their wish list. Others have coveted season tickets to a major sports teams’ events. I wanted a hot tub.
Ever since we first used one at a hotel many years ago, I thought a hot tub was so relaxing and luxurious. For us I was sure it was a luxury that would never become a reality. It was not in the cards. School debts, investing in the business, buying a dining room set, or new beds or a car always came first. Our discretionary income was put into savings for college funds, and keeping the house and all it’s appliances in working condition. Eventually we started saving for a cabin.
One thing we really enjoy is entertaining. We love sharing time and fun with family and friends. After one family departed from the cabin, we discovered the sump pump wasn’t working. We know that the most recent guest used un-flushable wipes for her children and we had quickly discouraged it. Apparently, we were not emphatic enough. The sump pump was clogged; $500 and a new sump pump later, the issue was resolved and sure enough, the wipes were found to be the culprit.
These thick and damaging products were too hard on a very old and touchy pump. But we knew that, and we did tell them. The inconvenience and the expense did not make us happy. I will spare you the language and feelings behind knowing someone disregarded our rules at the lake.
Here is where one thing led to another. Shortly after that weekend our bike ride was shortened, because it began to rain. We decided to stop at the plumber to pay the bill in person. There was a display of hot tubs in the store showroom that made me look twice. Frustrated and feeling a bit put out about the new pump expense, I coveted what I saw.
We suddenly changed the narrative of disgruntlement about rain and an unexpected plumbing bill to an exciting decision to fulfill a long-time dream. Circumstances led us to the plumber and his showroom. Am I grateful for the clogged sump pump? Am I happy that guests didn’t listen to our request? How do I answer? Yes and no. I never would have browsed that showroom had it not been for the rain, and needing to pay the bill.
We love our hot tub. Do I let them know about how upset we were with having to replace the sump pump, or how happy we are with our hot tub? Or both? Do I never tell this story, because some stories need to be hushed, to spare embarrassment, shame, or guilt? Or do we share the truth even if it makes them uncomfortable? I know what my aunt would have done. She was a better person than I am.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.