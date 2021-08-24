STELLPFLUG COLUMN: How we got our hot tub

It seems the best stories are the ones that shouldn’t be told. They especially shouldn’t be told anywhere within five states of the people who are the main characters in the story. The last thing the storyteller wants to do is shock, offend, or hurt family or friends.

That is why stories that are really good never get told. Sparing the major players keeps people quiet. My aunt burned her diaries when she was in her 90s. She never realized we might want to read them and smile. She didn’t think of the entries as history, only as incriminating evidence to family events that should be kept quiet. She wanted to spare the principal players from any shame or disparaging comments long after they could no longer defend themselves. Now that was a shame.

Things happen. If they are true, and have outcomes that affect others, or maybe even have a learning moment, why not tell the tale? Decisions are made at different points in time that alter the universe. Someone might want to know when and why. Lessons can continue to be learned from the tales of others. Hopefully, there can be humor, forgiveness and forward movement.

I had always wanted a hot tub. Some people have snowmobiles on their wish list. Others have coveted season tickets to a major sports teams’ events. I wanted a hot tub.